A Down-On-Her-Luck Family Member Needed Help And A Place To Stay, But The Cousin Who Stepped Up Is Now Stuck With A Mooching Roommate Who Won’t Leave

A lot of us have had a friend or family who takes more than they give.

But in this story, a cousin’s generosity is getting stretched too thin.

Let’s take unroll this toilet paper problem.

AITA for hiding necessities from my cousin who’s living with me? I (26F) have been letting my cousin (24F) stay with me since Oct ’24 due to separation from her ex-wife. She moved from MN to where I am now. She was dealing with a physical injury, and soon after surgery, before she moved down here.

How will this down on her luck cousin repay the kindness?

She was only able to walk with a walker or crutches when she came down here, so I was helping her recover by helping her pay for her copays at the doctors and paying for biofreeze – pretty much whatever to not feel pain. She was not able to buy it herself as she moved states and didn’t have her job but she was receiving cash assistance but the card was left with her ex-wife. She was only able to get the money if her ex wife withdrew it and did Walmart pay.

Months pass and she’s pretty much recovered.

Amazing she can walk again, but something tells me another shoe drops.

She can stand for long periods of time and walk without her walker, got her car, and now has a job as assembly. She started this job in February, and I told her I just need help here and there with basics for the apartment and some money towards rent. We make the same amount per hour which is $21, so it was easier to understand our budget and she agreed. Weeks pass, and she starts to flake on paying her agreed amount for rent which was $300. So I just pay it to not be late and decide I’d just talk to her later.

Fair’s fair. But what to do when someone doesn’t pay up?

Conversation after conversation, she’s giving me excuses as to why she can’t help. Mind you, she only had her car, insurance and phone bill while she’s staying here so I’m not sure what else she’s putting her funds to. So from living by myself and was able to buy food and necessities like toilet paper, water, and paper towels with no issues. But having another person living here seems like it’s blowing through supplies in a quarter of that time.

Hm how will OP conserve these essential supplies?

It’s making me pretty frustrated because it feels like I’m paying for two and she gets to keep all her money. Last week I decided to buy things I normally buy for the apartment, but store it in my room. It’s been a couple of days, around three to four maybe, and she’s been coasting through without buying anything.

A game of hide and seek, maybe?

There’s no toilet paper in the bathroom, and she has yet to say anything about buying any. I really just wanted to see if she’ll help and contribute to the apartment. There’s times where I wanna cave in and put all the things out for her to use, but I don’t want to just make it seem like she’s excused from not helping me like she agreed.

How long can this cousin hold out before she breaks down and buys some TP for OP?

I just feel kinda evil but I’ve let my family walk all over me and I don’t wanna baby an adult. Luckily she won’t be living with me for much longer but AITA?

Is it evil or not to hide household supplies from a mooch?

Let’s ask the comments to decide.

When you can’t TP someone’s house in revenge, just hide the TP.

This person needs to put their foot down.

