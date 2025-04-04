A Family Member’s Thoughtless Remarks During A Baby Shower Led To A Family Rift, But Kicking Her Out May Have Cause Permanent Damage

After losing a child, most people would expect the utmost care and sensitivity from the people closest to them.

But of course, some people can’t be bothered.

What was meant to be a joyful occasion quickly turned sour when one family member’s careless words sparked a fight that threatened to tear the family apart at the seams.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling my Sister-In-Law to get out of my daughter’s baby shower? I (47F) have a daughter (25). She is currently 26 weeks pregnant with her second child (a girl).

For her daughter, the joy comes in the wake of tragedy.

Her first child, Phillip, was stillborn two years ago at 38 weeks (a little boy). When she lost him, she asked us to take apart the nursery before she got home and “get rid of” the baby equipment. She saved his baby book, his ultrasound photos, the outfit she planned to bring him home in, and a lock of his hair in a memory box.

The grief she still felt from her first child lingered heavy.

She’d had a baby shower for Phillip when she was pregnant, but her grief around his death was so strong that she couldn’t handle having the nursery and baby things. We offered to return the baby shower gifts to the givers, but most kindly refused and asked us to donate the items — except my husband’s sister, Rachel (43).

Rachel didn’t approve of this at all.

Rachel made a HUGE deal out of my daughter being “hysterical” and constantly, loudly talked about how “ridiculous” it was to take apart the nursery. We kept her away from my daughter and only allowed her to return to family functions when she promised to stop bringing it up.

They thought that was the end of Rachel’s callousness, but she quickly proved everyone wrong.

We recently held a baby shower for my daughter’s new baby girl. Rachel (along with the rest of my husband’s female relatives) was invited. She kept making quiet remarks to everyone that we were “tacky” for having a baby shower for a second child, but since she didn’t get near my daughter, I ignored it. When my daughter began opening gifts, it hit the fan.

Rachel couldn’t hold back her judgment any longer.

Rachel loudly said, “If you hadn’t torn Phillip’s nursery apart and gotten rid of everything, you wouldn’t be here begging for presents for this baby.” My daughter froze and just stared off into space. Tears started running down her face. I just said, “Rachel, please leave.”

After she refused, things got even more heated.

She refused and started arguing with me. I took her present out of the pile, walked to the door, and threw it out. I yelled, “Get out, NOW!!!” My husband came into the room and asked what happened.

It all culminated in the most intense way.

His mom told him, and he physically picked up his sister and put her down outside the door. Now the family is divided over whether I should’ve yelled at her to get out and thrown her present. AITA?

Even if Rachel did apologize, even the most heartfelt words couldn’t undo the damage.

What did Reddit have to say?

Rachel is clearly the problem here.

There’s really no way to defend Rachel’s bad behavior.

This mother definitely isn’t in the wrong for protecting her daughter in such a delicate time.

This user thinks there isn’t much to be divided on in this situation.

By all accounts, Rachel’s words left a stain on what should have been a beautiful celebration.

It’s hard to go back to normal when a family member’s cruelty cuts so deep.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.