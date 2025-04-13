A Father Walked Out On His Daughter’s Performance In A Musical, So His Wife Refused To See A Musical At The School Where He Teaches

Being a good parent often means showing up when your kids need you.

But apparently, this dad didn’t get the memo.

When one sleepy father couldn’t be bothered to stay until the final bow of his daughter’s musical, his wife couldn’t help but wonder how his priorities got so far off script.

AITA for refusing to go see my husband’s school musical? I (40s/F) and my husband (40s/M) are in an argument regarding an incident that happened with my daughter’s musical the previous weekend.

My daughter (15/F) was in a musical at her high school and had been practicing for months leading up to her performance. She performed a total of four times — once for parent night and three different showings over the weekend.

She didn’t miss even a single rehearsal.

I attended all of the rehearsals, picked her up from practices, and volunteered to work during the intermission shifts and pre-shows for the musical boosters group. I only asked that her father and two brothers attend one show.

They came to the afternoon showing, and at intermission, my husband mentioned that he wanted to head home because he had not been feeling well. Plus, he was feeling a little hungry and tired.

I told him that the second act was only about 35 minutes and would be short, and I thought it would be nice for everyone to stay to show support for our daughter. He decided to leave anyway and took our sons with him.

I was beyond upset, and we had an argument about it. I said that it was very selfish to leave and not be there for our daughter when she walked out. Everyone else’s family stayed, giving hugs and flowers, and when she came out, it would only be me again.

Fast forward to this weekend, and my husband asked if we all wanted to go see the musical at the school where he teaches. I said I didn’t want to sit through someone else’s musical when he hadn’t even bothered to sit through his own daughter’s.

He told me that I was wrong for my opinion and that I was being hateful. He then asked my daughter if she wanted to go with him, but it had to be the matinee on Sunday because he didn’t want to drive at night.

She has voice lessons on Sunday, so she doesn’t want to miss them. Instead, he said if she doesn’t want to go, he’ll take his mother with him instead.

He says that I am being unreasonable, and I said that he is not being a supportive father. AITA?

