A Ford Bronco Owner Wasn’t Impressed By Some Of The Parts Used To Construct The Vehicle. – ‘A plastic two-thread drain plug that explodes?’

Car enthusiasts always impress the heck out of me, because I know ZERO about cars…actually, I know less than zero.

But this woman knows A LOT about whips.

Her name is Sarah and she took to TikTok to complain about certain parts on her Ford Bronco.

Sarah didn’t like that the Bronco had metal skid plates on the car’s undercarriage, but plastic in other parts.

She said, “You’re gonna have a plastic oil pan with a plastic two-thread drain plug that explodes?”

Sarah continued, “This is ridiculous. Made in America. They said it’d be better because it’s made in America. My Japanese **** box, my BMWs would never. This is stupid. Oil everywhere.”

She added, “It makes sense why nobody does their oil changes on new cars now because it’s ridiculous.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Here’s the video.

I don’t know if she’ll ever buy a Ford again…

I don’t think I will.

