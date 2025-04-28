April 28, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Ford Bronco Owner Wasn’t Impressed By Some Of The Parts Used To Construct The Vehicle. – ‘A plastic two-thread drain plug that explodes?’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman working on a car

TikTok/@bimmergirle30

Car enthusiasts always impress the heck out of me, because I know ZERO about cars…actually, I know less than zero.

But this woman knows A LOT about whips.

Her name is Sarah and she took to TikTok to complain about certain parts on her Ford Bronco.

woman talking about ford cars

TikTok/@bimmergirle30

Sarah didn’t like that the Bronco had metal skid plates on the car’s undercarriage, but plastic in other parts.

She said, “You’re gonna have a plastic oil pan with a plastic two-thread drain plug that explodes?”

piece of plastic from a car

TikTok/@bimmergirle30

Sarah continued, “This is ridiculous. Made in America. They said it’d be better because it’s made in America. My Japanese **** box, my BMWs would never. This is stupid. Oil everywhere.”

She added, “It makes sense why nobody does their oil changes on new cars now because it’s ridiculous.”

Tell us how you really feel…

woman laying on the ground working on a car

TikTok/@bimmergirle30

Here’s the video.

@bimmergirle30

I’m actually livid right now @Officialfordusa #ford #bronco #oilchange #fyp #cars #cargirl #mechaniclife

♬ original sound – Sarah

Check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.10.34 AM A Ford Bronco Owner Wasnt Impressed By Some Of The Parts Used To Construct The Vehicle. A plastic two thread drain plug that explodes?

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.10.52 AM A Ford Bronco Owner Wasnt Impressed By Some Of The Parts Used To Construct The Vehicle. A plastic two thread drain plug that explodes?

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 9.11.23 AM A Ford Bronco Owner Wasnt Impressed By Some Of The Parts Used To Construct The Vehicle. A plastic two thread drain plug that explodes?

I don’t know if she’ll ever buy a Ford again…

I don’t think I will.

Categories: STORIES
The Sifter