A Manager Wouldn’t Give Them Their Final Paycheck, But They Had A Few Tricks Up Their Sleeve To Get Their Money

I can’t get my final check until the end of my shift? “I gave my two weeks at Banana Republic. I was the lowest level manager there, and was happy to get out. The assistant store manager scheduled me to be the closing manager on my last day. It was a Saturday and she and the store manager didn’t want to close.

I explained that I shouldn’t close because I needed to hand them my keys to the store before I left, so I’d he unable to lock the doors. The store manager (who lived 10 minutes from the store) said I could just come back another day to give them to her. I refused to come back on my own time, so they decided I could hand them over to the Banana Republic near my new job. I came in early to pick up my final check. The company gave you an actual check for your final pay instead of direct deposit. I had plans to go out and celebrate my last day, so I came early to get my check and deposit it. I didn’t want to risk losing it. The store manager refused to give it to me.

“Company policy is that you receive your final check at the end of your shift.” “I’m the manager on duty after 5 pm. I’m still the one giving it to myself.” “I can’t give it to you now because you might not come back.” “I suddenly don’t feel well. I’m calling out sick. Here’s my key. You can mail my final check to me.” “What? You can’t do that! Today’s shift is in the check!” “Corporate can issue a new check. I’m going home. You and Marge can figure out who is staying to close. I’m guessing it’s going to be you since you’re salary.”

She glared at me, then got my check from the drawer behind her. “Here. You better come back.” I deposited the check at the bank and came back to finish my shift. One of my friends opened with her the next morning and the store manager said she was surprised I’d cleaned the store. She was expecting to walk into a mess, but I’d actually done a good job. I told him, “Of course. I’m a professional.””

