A Mechanic Found Something Unexpected When He Inspected A Honda Civic. – ‘I’ll guarantee you he overpaid for this car.’

One of the best things about TikTok is when mechanics let us into their worlds and they give us inside info about cars.

In this viral video from an auto shop in California, a mechanic gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a Honda Civic inspection.

The mechanic said the owner bought the Honda Civic a few months ago and he wanted it looked over to see if anything needed to be fixed.

The man examined the car and, upon close examination, pointed out that the passenger side door is from a different car.

He looked under the car and told viewers, “If this thing has 144,000 miles on it, I wanna say it’s the original clutch. Clutch is still original. All the bolts in the transmission and the mounts? Untouched.”

The mechanic continued, “This thing needs a lot of love, and there’s more. I’ll guarantee you he overpaid for this car. Ten years, 144? That’s not bad. Original clutch, wasn’t abused, but someone knocked the **** out of this **** on the right side.”

He said that the car needed new spark plugs and he said that “the car has rollback miles on it,” meaning that the miles on the odometer are not correct. The man said the car actually had 211,000 miles on it, not the 144,000 on the odometer.

