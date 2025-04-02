Suburban Mom Mistook A Random Guy For A Hot Topic Employee, So He Decided to Help Her Out Anyway

Who’s ready for a wholesome story from the pages of Reddit?

I’d assume that most of you are, because it’s nice to take a break from all the BAD NEWS these days!

Check out what happened in this story…we think it’ll put a big smile on your face.

Another Suburban Mom at Hot Topic. “One day I decide to go into Hot Topic with my girlfriend. I’m dressed in my black combat boots, black jeans, black shirt, piercings, etc. I’m sorting through a rack of clearance stuff seeing if there’s anything in my size. A woman is standing on the other side looking at the wall of shirts. I start walking in that direction when she grabs my attention. “Excuse me, I need to find this shirt in a large and I can’t seem to find it.”

Let me help you!

Judging by the fact that she’s a middle age woman looking like she’s on the local PTA, and is currently looking for a Blink 182 shirt, she’s definitely shopping for her kid. I take a look at the shirt, find it, and grab a large. I hand it to her and take the other shirt and put it back. “Oh I must’ve missed that, thank you so much! I also wanted to ask about this sale you have on denim, is it-” “I’m sorry ma’am I actually don’t work here.” I said, smiling like an embarrassed kid (I basically was). She just stops with the same smiling face and says “…What?” “I’m sorry ma’am, but I don’t work here. I have no idea about this sale.” She puts her head in her hands and just starts laughing. “I’m so sorry! You should grab an application, it seems like they could use you here!”

That was wholesome!

I joked with her that I was in there enough to know where everything was and I might just look into that application. She thanked me and walked to the dressing where – surprise – her daughter was changing. All I hear before I walk away is: “Oh my god you’ll never believe what I just did.” Very wholesome interaction. 10/10 would help sweet suburban mom helping her kid get her rock on.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual was impressed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Now, this is a wholesome story!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.