A Mortgage Officer Wanted Him To Explain Why He Had A Gap In His Employment, So He Made Up A Funny Story Instead Of Sharing The Truth

Gap in Employment. “In 1986, buying our first house, applying for a mortgage. Young lady preparing all the paperwork to submit the loan application to the bank. We were told she was the best. Never had a loan turned down. We were to do as she said. We submitted pay stubs, tax returns, bank statements, employment history, etc., etc, and tried to dot all the Is and cross all the Ts.

When we thought we were all done, she explained that we needed one more thing. I needed to write a letter explaining a gap in my employment. What? A gap? What gap? Well, it turns out that I had indicated in one of the forms I submitted that my last day of one job was a Friday, and my first day of the new job did not begin until the following Monday. I politely indicated that was nuts, there wasn’t a gap, that was a weekend, which is a pretty normal thing. She insisted however, that she was the GOAT (or the 1980s equivalent of the GOAT), and that we knew nothing about the process and she would not be denied if we wanted our loan.

Annoyed, I complied. I wrote a letter explaining the gap in my employment. To whom it may concern, about that gap in employment from Friday to Monday, I was engaged in running firearms for the Nicaraguan rebels the entire weekend (it was kind of a thing at the time). Signed it and submitted it. Don’t know if she ever read it or not, or even included it in the loan application package. We got the loan. Her record remained perfect.”

