A New Manager Told Them They Needed To Smile More, But Their Creepiest Smile Wasn’t What Anyone Expected

No one likes to hear the words, “You need to smile more.”

It’s weird, it’s creepy, and it’s condescending.

So, how’s a person supposed to handle a situation like that?

Well, we think this person nailed it with their response.

Check out what happened in the story below.

I was told I needed to “smile more”, ok then… “I worked as a tech support for a global insurance company with three big letters. Our old manager retired, cool guy, not a micromanager.

Oh, boy…

We get this new one who was, right away very confrontational, he was a my way or the highway kind of guy, even when we explained the bureaucracy of our company and processes. For whatever reason he had it in for me, went as far as make comments in front of everybody about replacing me. At one of our employee review meetings he said he was getting complaints of me “not smiling enough,” which I found very odd because I consider myself a likable person. I’m always joking with other users and employees, which I’ve found helps with the job. So he continues and even goes as far as to show me how to smile. Cue the malicious compliance.

This was gonna be fun!

I proceed to give out the most forced, creepy smile humanly possible every time I interact with a user, every single time. People asked me what was wrong and I always answered “Following an employee review I was instructed to smile more, so I’m smiling”. I was doing this for a couple of days and after an interaction providing support for Human Resources, with the smile and explanation. I went back to my desk, couple of minutes later I see HR lady go to my bosses office, they were there for like half an hour. After she leaves boss calls me in, and tells me I don’t have to smile anymore. I respond sarcastically with “aww do I really have to stop?” He looks at me and tells me that’s all. He left like a year later, no one, not even the other managers liked him.”

This ridiculous situation was handled hilariously and perfectly!

Stop telling people to smile.

