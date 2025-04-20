April 20, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘I could not get rid of it for the life of me.’ – A Partygoer Shared A Drink With An Acquaintance But Ended Up Having To Get Her Tonsils Removed

Folks, this story is an important reminder about why you should exercise caution when it comes to GERMS.

Because we all know it’s a pretty germ-y world out there.

A woman named Bree took to TikTok to tell viewers about how she got really sick after doing something that a lot of us probably wouldn’t think twice about.

Bree said, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, especially new college students who are itching to get their hands on some alcohol. Don’t share drinks. If someone tells you that they are sick, do not share a drink with them.”

She continued, “I was literally at a party, and this guy that I knew, I didn’t know him that well but I knew him, and I had seen him at other parties, and we were cool. I asked for some of his drink because I was drinking, and I wanted to keep drinking.”

Bree then said, “At the time, I couldn’t buy anything because, you can guess why.”

The man told Bree he was sick, but she still tried his drink.

She told viewers, “A few days later, I started feeling, like, a little, ahem, with my throat. He had told me that he was sick, and I told him that I didn’t care. Y’all, this man gave me tonsillitis. I could not get rid of it for the life of me. My tonsils swelled up like golf balls.”

Bree added, “I think I went to the hospital twice, and I ended up having to get them removed. No social activities for months. I couldn’t eat solid foods for a long time. And y’all, the gag is, my parents made me pay for the surgery.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

don’t share drinks !! #dontsharedrinks #drinking #tonsillitis #collegelife #collegeparty

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this individual spoke up.

It’s probably a good idea to not share ANYTHING these days.

