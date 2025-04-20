A Private Chef Shares The Best Way To Make A Great Steak. – ‘Two ingredients: Salt. Pepper.’

Everyone’s an expert these days, huh…?

Well, to be fair the person who posted the video you’re about to see is a private chef, so let’s see what she has to say.

Her name is Mila and she took to TikTok to show viewers what she thinks is the way to make the perfect steak.

Mila said, “Two ingredients: Salt. Pepper. That’s it. All you need to worry about is seasoning your food the right way. Lots of salt, kosher sea salt.”

She added, “I like a lot of pepper. You can use as little or as much as you want. I took the steak out. It’s been resting at room temperature for about 5 to 10 minutes, that’s really all you need for it.”

Mila continued, “We do this in a stainless steel pan, it’s so much easier to work with than a cast iron. We’re not going any higher than medium heat. And how do we know our pan is ready? Put some water on it.”

She added, “I have some avocado oil spray here. You can use whatever you want. Over medium heat, we’re gonna get a nice slow beautiful caramelization and sear.”

Mila then said, “Leave it alone for about 4 to 5 minutes, until you can easily lift it up. Your second side will go much faster. So, I’m gonna put in a little bit of butter. Not only are we cooking it, we are also dousing it with that gorgeous brown butter and adding so much flavor.”

She added, “I like my steak a beautiful medium rare. So, I took it off anywhere between 135 and 140 [degrees].”

She continued, “At this point what you could also do if you wanted to go a little higher. You can throw it right into the oven and it will cook as long as you need it. Do not take this out until it rests, ‘cause then all your juices are gonna come right out of the center.”

Mila sliced the meat and said, “Now this is a beautiful, grass-fed New York strip.”

Check out the video.

