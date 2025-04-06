A Realtor Is Offering Free Eggs If Someone Buys A House They’re Selling

Have you seen the price of eggs lately?!?!

It’s insane!

And, by the looks of it, everyone is trying to use this egg crisis to their advantage in some way, shape, or form.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unusual deal she saw on a real estate sign.

She showed viewers a For Sale sign for a house with the words “Free eggs with purchase of house” attached to it.

The TikTokker said, “I had to get out my truck and make sure I was reading this sign right.”

She said, “Eggs so high, you got to buy a house to get some. Lord Jesus!”

In the caption, she wrote, “They’re making eggs an incentive now.”

Here’s the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One person asked a question…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

It might be worth it to buy a house these days just to get some eggs…

