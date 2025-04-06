April 6, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Realtor Is Offering Free Eggs If Someone Buys A House They’re Selling

by Matthew Gilligan

real estate sign offering free eggs

TikTok/aaronc97_

Have you seen the price of eggs lately?!?!

It’s insane!

And, by the looks of it, everyone is trying to use this egg crisis to their advantage in some way, shape, or form.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unusual deal she saw on a real estate sign.

realtor offered free eggs with house

TikTok/aaronc97_

She showed viewers a For Sale sign for a house with the words “Free eggs with purchase of house” attached to it.

The TikTokker said, “I had to get out my truck and make sure I was reading this sign right.”

for sale sign with free eggs offer

TikTok/aaronc97_

She said, “Eggs so high, you got to buy a house to get some. Lord Jesus!”

In the caption, she wrote, “They’re making eggs an incentive now.”

house for sale with offer of free eggs

TikTok/aaronc97_

Here’s the video.

@aaronc97_

They’re making eggs an incentive now 😭 #fyp #viral #nc #northcarolina #eggs (For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com)

♬ original sound – AaronC97_

This is what viewers had to say.

One person asked a question…

TikTok/aaronc97_

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

TikTok/aaronc97_

And this individual spoke up.

TikTok/aaronc97_

It might be worth it to buy a house these days just to get some eggs…

