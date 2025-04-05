A Teacher Mistook A Substitute For A Student And Tried To Discipline Her, But He Learned The Hard Way That Looks Can Be Deceiving

Judging someone based on their appearance can come back to bite you, especially in the workplace.

When one school faculty mistook a substitute teacher for a misbehaving student, his hasty assumptions landed him in an awkward situation with the principal.

I’m a teacher. Give me back my phone. I work as a substitute teacher at various local high schools. I am 24 but obviously look younger according to this teacher. AT = angry teacher. AT: “Why aren’t you in uniform? And no phones during school!” I thought he was talking to a student, so I ignored him.

AT: “Excuse me, don’t ignore me,” he said as he snatched my phone out of my hand. Me: “What the heck, give that back, I’m not a student.”

AT: “That’s detention for swearing at a teacher. You will get your phone back at the end of the day, now you will come down to the office and tell the principal about how disrespectful you’re being.”

By this point, I thought it would be funnier to let him complain to the principal, who I play netball with, and watch his reaction. He was raging, saying I deserved to be suspended and that students always had their phones out, yada yada.

The principal and I were just trying not to laugh before she told him I was a teacher too. Me: “Now give me my phone back. Don’t you have a class to teach? Because I do.” I have never seen anyone go so red.

A little humility and a lot of embarrassment made for a day this teacher won’t soon forget.

