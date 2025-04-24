A Therapist Talked About How Sour Candy Can Help Relieve Anxiety. – ‘The intense sourness triggers a strong physical reaction.’

Hey, you learn something new every day, right?

And if you happen to struggle with anxiety from time to time, you’re gonna be interested in the information in this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a doctor named Kunal and he talked to viewers about how sour candy might help relieve anxiety for some folks.

Kunal stitched his video to another one by a TikTokker who said, “My therapist told me to eat something sour when I felt anxiety coming on,. tried it and it helped. So now I’m making emergency sour candy bags for work and the car.”

Kunal then took over the video and said, “Can sour candy help with anxiety? When someone is experiencing anxiety, the brain shifts into high alert.”

He added that eating sour candy can sometimes be a “grounding technique.”

Kunal told viewers, “Some people use grounding techniques to calm down. And for some, sour candy helps. The intense sourness triggers a strong physical reaction, pulling away from anxious thoughts. This quick sensory shift can be especially useful during a panic attack.”

He added, “While sour candy might serve as a helpful tool for anxiety relief for some individuals, personal preferences and specific anxiety triggers play a significant role in its efficacy.”

Take a look at the video.

@doctorsood Sour candy can be a helpful grounding tool for anxiety for those who have failed other options. The intense taste shifts focus away from racing thoughts, but its effectiveness depends on personal preference and specific triggers. 🍬 Note: make sure you are consuming in moderation due to added sugar Have you ever tried this? #medical #health #MentalHealth #anxietytips VC: @_legallybrunette1 ♬ original sound – DoctorSood, M.D.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer was confused.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person shared a tip.

If you have anxiety, give it a shot.

At least you’ll get some candy out of it.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.