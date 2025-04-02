A Woman Road Raged On Her, So She Embarrassed Her At Her Job Next Time She Saw Her

Do you wanna know where road raging will get you?

The answer is…ABSOLUTELY NOWHERE!

And this story from Reddit proves it!

Get all the details below and check out what went down.

Suburban Road Rage- It’s finally come full circle. “I live in the country. I was driving my baby to daycare early one beautiful spring morning in 2023. The daycare is located near the town center in a fancy little village. There is a large, widely-spaced 4-way stop sign at the village entrance, about 1/2 mile from daycare. Most of the time it’s very quiet. Never busy. On said morning, I was talking to my baby about the day. I went through the stop intersection & shortly thereafter I noticed a car tailgating me very aggressively & honking. This is while we’re going through a residential village at like 20 miles per hour. I brushed it off, thinking the person was just in a rush or had a bad morning. Thought nothing of it because I was about to get out of their way by pulling into the daycare‘s driveway.

This was going too far.

Well, they turned in after me. So I got a little scared. They pulled in next to me. I’m now really scared. I unbuckle my baby, talking to her calmly because I don’t know what’s about to happen, when this woman JUMPS out of her car & starts screaming at me. It’s like 7:45. A beautiful day. I was so surprised. Apparently I took her turn at the 4-way stop sign. I replied, “OH! So THAT’S why you were tailgating me.” Which is an inflammatory remark I guess but honestly I had just figured it out & was congratulating myself. I didn’t intend to be rude.

This lady was NUTS.

I immediately apologized, saying I didn’t realize, but she kept screaming at me, in front of my baby. She wouldn’t stop. I was completely confused as to why she was so upset — I will admit I’m not a morning person so I wasn’t firing on all cylinders. I apologized a few more times & then said, “it’s a beautiful day! Let’s move on.” I turned my back on her & went inside. Wrong choice I guess.

Jeez!

Y’all, it turns out she was another parent at the daycare & she went to the center director to complain about my driving, saying I made it unsafe for her. I got called in & they warned me to drive safer. I was so mad! She went out of her way to make my life harder at my kid’s school. I will never forget that lady’s face. Fast forward 2 years— I have a doctor’s appointment in the same town. I walk into the office… GUESS WHO is the receptionist?? Yup. It’s her! She knew, too, because she wouldn’t make eye contact. I took the clipboard & seethed for a bit while I filled it out, trying to talk myself down. Didn’t work.

Remember me?!?!

Turns out I’m petty as **** because I definitely handed the clipboard back to her, & said loudly for the whole office to hear, “OH HEYYYY! It’s you! Do you remember that time when you harassed me at 7:45 In the morning about that stop sign? I know I cut you off by accident, but I apologized & it was SUPER LAME of you to scream at me in our KIDS’ SCHOOL PARKING LOT about it. That is what pathetic people do.” The whole time, this lady just stared at her keyboard. Her coworker didn’t, though. And neither did the other people in the waiting room. They loved it. Honestly so did I.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

This is how revenge is done, folks!