After A TV Is Damaged In Transit, An Employee Decides To Switch Shipping Companies At Work. But That Means The Original Shipping Company Lost Out On A Lot Of Business.

Customer service matters — especially when the customer is your client. Doing your job well also matters.

What would you do if you shipped something, and it was damaged in transit?

Read how one Redditor gets revenge on a shipping company that damages his item and how it impacts this company’s future business.

See the story below for all the details.

Damage my TV in transit and deny the claim? No more shipments for you. Not sure if this is “Pro” quality but some have asked me to post this here since they think it is. Ten years ago I moved for my job. I had forgot about one of my TVs back home and asked my dad to ship it to me (on my companies account, since they paid for my move).

This is a big problem.

A couple days later the delivery driver from Shipping Company A drops it off. The box was heavily damaged, so I didn’t sign for it. He waited while I plugged it in and, [and] to no one’s surprise, [it] was damaged. He said that he could take it back if I didn’t want to sign for it and the shipper could file the claim.

Then, the customer made a mistake.

I informed him I was the shipper and would file it here. This was a small mistake, but I’ve shipped thousands of parts through this company so I figured it wouldn’t be a problem. Claim denied a month later. This goes back and forth for a couple months with multiple emails to this old lady and she didn’t care at all. She was also very rude to me via email and phone.

But there’s more to this story.

Now, this Shipping Company A has two separate entities. Parcel and Freight. We solely used this freight company for all of our warehouses across the U.S. I cut them off at my new store and started using Company B. It only took a month before the salesman from Shipping Company A stopped by. When he showed up and asked why he was losing $20k worth of freight a month I informed him of the $600 broken TV from his sister company a couple months back.

He claimed there was nothing he could do.

He said that he couldn’t do anything about it since it was a separate side of their company and begged for the business back. No dice. This goes back and forth for several months. Our average was about $20-$25k/month they would bill us for, and it was a small town so they were very upset that it was only over a $600 TV.

Then, a surprise was delivered.

I got a check in the mail about a year after I shipped the TV along with a letter from their Vice President. So I guess this is the “Pro” part.

However, this customer hasn’t let their grudge up yet.

Fast-forward a couple years, and I’ve been promoted within the company to make certain decisions and one happens to be logistics. NONE of our locations use Shipping Company A. Some months, we spend well over $100k but most are around $80k company-wide, and this has been going on for several years now.

And it’s definitely made a dent in their business.

We also inform customers to use Shipping Company B since Shipping Company B is awesome and treat us very well. Since about 2011 we have used them country-wide. No telling how much Shipping Company A lost over a $600 TV.

Someone at Shipping Company A really should’ve just bought him a new TV.

Does Reddit think this customer went too far? Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

Some Redditors had advice.

Others thought the OP handled it perfectly.

Commenters also noted this is just “good business.”

Ultimately, people thought the OP was brilliant.

Hopefully, the company learned to handle belongings with care.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.