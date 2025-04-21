She Let Her Brother-In-Law Move In So He Could Get On His Feet, But Now He Won’t Leave And Her Marriage Is Suffering

When you let a family member move in with you to help them get on their feet, they have to agree to some ground rules from the beginning.

What would you do if you allowed your brother-in-law to move in for a few months, but now after about a year he is still there and even moved his girlfriend in?

That is the situation the homeowner in this story is facing and she is getting tired of it, but her husband won’t let her kick them out.

In-law’s straining my marriage but it’s my fault apparently. About a year ago, me (28F) and my husband (30M) allowed my BIL (19M) to move in with us to get him out of a rough situation and help him start “adulting”. This was about May of last year.

I agreed to have him move in with the promise from BIL and husband that it was only going to be a couple of months until BIL found a roommate to move out with. He is also to pay some rent monthly as he has a full time job now, keep his area clean, and help out around the house. Keep in mind I have 2 children under the age of 5 and also work, and I’m still the house keeper. (Cleaning, cooking food, etc.) While my husband also works about 60 hours a week. Fast forward those couple of months, no luck on finding a roommate. BIL still living with us. Okay, he’s young. I’m just gonna give him some more time to figure this out.

I’m trying to be understanding and gracious, as I also had some help getting on my feet at this age. I have confronted BIL a few times asking “So how is the roommate search going?” “You found an apartment yet?” only to be answered with shrugs and “I don’t know.” I will say, at this point I’m starting to feel in the dark with what is actually going on. As in, is there even a plan of him moving out? Is he even looking for a roommate or an apartment? Husband says just give him more time and that he’s working on it. Frustrated, it’s Christmas time now and he’s requesting to have his girlfriend of 2 years, who lives out of state, to move in too with the promise that she has a job and they will move out in one month. I tell my husband that I’m not comfortable with it, as BIL was not supposed to be here at this time in the first place. Husband says I’m over reacting and starts making comments of making me sound like I don’t care about his family. Angry, I just shut down and keep my mouth shut to avoid the argument, my next mistake. Girlfriend moves in and surprise, surprise, doesn’t have a job and claims she’s been “looking for one” for 3 months now since living under my roof. Fast forward to now.

Rent is not being paid anymore, the cleaning of there own areas have stopped, and there has been absolutely no trying to find a way to move out of my home. I’ve quit asking BIL questions to keep myself from being furious and directed the questions towards my husband. At this point I’m done trusting that my husband has any plan or control in this whole situation, which is driving me insane. Any time I bring it up to my husband, I’m met with hostility and accusations of just wanting to throw his family out on the street and that I shouldn’t be upset with this because I agreed to it. Agreed to what?? Yes, I agreed to to BIL moving in for a couple of months, yes I graciously gave him extra time to figure things out. At this point I no longer feel comfortable in my own home and everyday me and my husband argue about it which always turn into very ugly outcomes.

We don’t even sleep in the same bed anymore. I’m annoyed that I’ve been conned into taking on 2 grown adults, while trying to raise my own family. I’m angry that I’m being made out to be the bad guy when all I wanted was to be helpful. I don’t know what to do anymore. I guess my main question to the world is.. AITAH

