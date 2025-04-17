Wife Has Been Lying For Years To Protect Her Husband, But She Finally Tells His Friends And Family About His 7 Affairs

Betrayal doesn’t always come all at once. Sometimes, it builds up, lie by lie, until you can’t keep quiet anymore.

So, what would you do if your spouse repeatedly broke your trust, and after years of covering for them, you finally reached your breaking point? Would you keep protecting their reputation? Or would you finally speak up and let everyone know what really happened?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this very predicament and decides it’s time to talk. Here’s what happened.

Told husbands family about affairs I (49f) have been married for 25 years. My husband (48m) has had numerous affairs. I forgave the first, but he denied the second. When I found out about the third, I filed for divorce. He convinced me he had changed and came back about a year later. We called off the divorce and moved on.

It was worse than she realized.

Here we are, a few years later, and everything has blown up. Come to find out, it wasn’t three affairs, it was close to 7. One while I was pregnant with my youngest child, one lasted 6 years, on and on.

She thought the worst was over, but boy, was she wrong.

The real stab in the back was finding out that he slept with one of the affair partners after he moved back into the house. This is when I said game over, this marriage is over. I don’t think anyone would blame me for that. Well, he is livid and just basically awful. I decided I had enough and told our friends and family the truth about why I was filing for divorce again. I had lied to everyone about his infidelity for years, but this time I told his parents and siblings about his affairs. AITA?

