All This Customer Wanted To Do Was Eat A Sandwich For Lunch, But Another Customer Yelled At Him And Threw His Sandwich On The Floor

Imagine going to your favorite fast food restaurant to enjoy one of your favorite foods when another customer throws the food that you’re eating on the floor!

That’s what happened to the customer in this story, and while he should be the one who is upset, the other customer is actually the one who is angry and yelling.

Let’s see what the drama is all about.

Lady throws food that I PAID FOR for wearing a green shirt. I get some free food, lady gets kicked out. This was just a few days ago. So I went to a Subway to get some lunch (since Subway is my favourite fast food chain) and I just ordered my usual sandwich. The place I go to isn’t very busy, so the employees mess around in the back.

All he was trying to do was eat lunch.

ENTER STAGE EW. Debrief on characters: Me – Me… EW – Entitled Woman CSW1 – Cool Subway Worker 1 CSW2 – Cool Subway Worker 2 As I was eating my sandwich, I get a tap on the shoulder and a throat clear. I look back, thinking it was an employee. It was EW. Me: Uh, yes?

She thought he worked there.

EW: What do you mean “uH, yEs?” get off break and make me a sandwich. Me: I don’t work here, sorry… EW: Stop lying, it is so obvious you work here. (points at green shirt) And besides no one else is here. Me: I am sorry, but I just don’t work here.

She thought he was lying.

EW: (screaming) YES YOU DO. STOP BEING LAZY YOU bleach. (She throws my food across the Subway.) The workers hear and come out to investigate. CSW1: What is going on here? Me: She-

She wouldn’t even let him speak.

Before I could finish she interrupts saying, EW: He is swearing at me saying I’m fat and refusing to make me food! I want him fired! CSW2: He doesn’t work here ma’am. He’s one of our usuals. Me: She also threw my food btw. They finally notice the sandwich on the floor.

The Subway employees knew how to get her to leave.

CSW1: Ma’am, leave. Like now. EW: I WANT MY SANDWICH. CSW1: We’re calling the police. As soon as they said that, she ran as fast as she could out of here, trying to avoid trouble.

He got another sandwich.

CSW2: You want another sandwich, ACrispyChip? Me: Yeah, thanks. I got my sandwich and a cookie. Interesting lunch.

That certainly was a weird lunch! It’s crazy that she actually threw his sandwich.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Seriously, throwing food is not okay.

Exactly! She should be glad he doesn’t work there!

This is funny, but I kind of agree.

This is a really good suggestion!

But where were the employees when the lady wanted to place an order?

Still, what an overreaction.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.