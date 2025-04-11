Amazon and Walmart Both Have “Returnless Refunds” On Some Items, And This Guy Is Here To Break Down Why

At this point, Goliath online retailers are doing so much business, they don’t even care about a good chunk of their sales.

I think that’s reflected in the policy pointed out in the video by TikTok user @olliebubs09:

“So it looks like your favorite two online retailers, Walmart and Amazon, are changing the way they do online returns.”

“They currently have what’s called ‘returnless refunds,’ which basically means if you’re going to return something, you can keep the item. They figure – or I guess they decided – that some items just aren’t worth the trouble of taking back. So instead of you sending them back or them paying for you to send them back, they’re gonna let you keep the item and they are still going to refund you your money.”

“They basically said that shipping could possibly cost more than what the item is worth, so instead of going through the hassle – which would basically have them lose money versus making money – so instead of them losing money, they’re gonna let us, the consumer, keep the product and issue a refund.”

Good idea?

Bad idea?

Take a look at the video:

@olliebubs09 Farewell to refunds as you know them- Walmart and Amazon, among others, will give your money back without you having to return the product. #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – Oliver

Now if you’re thinking of using this to cheat the system, know there are limits.

What’s next, do we think?

Which items this applies to isn’t entirely clear.

But for real, you can’t get away with just endless returns.

Now you can keep that thing that was so bad you didn’t want it!

