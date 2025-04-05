An Elderly Couple Helped Out Their Elderly Neighbors, But When The Neighbors’ Greedy Families Came Sniffing Around For An Inheritance. The Neighbors Got Revenge From Beyond The Grave.

Inheritances can can tear families apart, but usually, they don’t really affect the neighbors.

This is a whole different ball of wax, but even though the players are different, the story is way too familiar.

Check it out and see what you think.

Loathed but not Forgotten So this happened to my wife’s family about 10 or so years ago, and features entitled people as well, so might post it there too. Names changed for privacy. My wife’s grandparents lived next door to a really sweet elderly couple (David and Kathy) for several years. They weren’t romantically involved, just a man and woman who had been friends for many years, and lived in the same house after their respective spouses had passed.

It’s nice when people find unusual companionship.

As David and Kathy got older and accumulated more medical problems, it became harder for them to get out and do the basic day to day errands that we all need to attend to. Making doctor’s appointments, doing the shopping, and going out for haircuts, etc. Because my wife’s grandparents are two of the nicest people you will ever meet, they would regularly offer to transport David and Kathy wherever they needed to go.

Sounds like these grandparents are raking in the good karma.

They made sure that David and Kathy were taken care of, as well as handling chores around the house like cutting the enormous lawn to their 4+ acre property. In all the years her grandparents took care of them, EntitledFamily never once showed up to help, or even seemed to call and see how their relatives were doing.

Sometimes chosen family is more reliable than blood relation.

Time passes and as happens, Dave and Kathy learn that oddly, both of them are facing terminal illnesses and are not given much time left.

The Notebook, anyone?

Suddenly, EntitledFamily begin showing up to their house, and begin questioning them about their finances, and what all arrangements they are making for their various accounts and properties.

Yuck.

The real kicker though was that they would blatantly show up and begin looking up serial numbers on all of their appliances and valuables, such as the TV. So they could check the value of such for when they went to strip the place bare and sell everything off. A few months later, Dave and Kathy pass away, with only a small window separating their deaths. They end up having a joint will reading as they both assumed they wouldn’t outlive the other by much, and decided not to divvy out their belongings until they were both gone.

Kinda sweet, if you think about it.

They both were, for all intents and purposes a couple, and held many things in joint custody. My wife’s grandparents were invited by the lawyer to the will reading, and they assumed they would be getting some small items of sentimental value from their dear friends.

Reasonable and modest expectation.

On the day of the will reading, all of the EntitledFamily showed up, looking satisfied as can be with themselves, believing they were about to rake in a pile of cash, valuables, and property. Imagine the look on their entitled faces when the lawyer reveals that Dave and Kathy had left practically EVERYTHING to the grandparents.

Revenge from beyond the grave.

The large 4 bedroom house with a finished basement, the 4+ acres of land with 3 ponds, their life savings/retirement equaling tens of thousands of dollars, and every other item they possessed. The EntitledFamily were furious beyond belief, but it only got better from there. So that none of them would think that Dave and Kathy had forgotten them in their old age, or from dementia or any other excuse the EntitledFamily might think up, they were each left with $1.00 a piece, so that they had a chance to reflect on the way they treated their family.

A dollar goes a long way in this story.

The jerks got practically nothing, and my wife and her sister and cousins got an essentially free ride through college, on top of a beautiful place to go visit the grandparents on the weekends. We actually had our wedding right there next to the largest pond.

How romantic. And fitting.

So thank you Dave and Kathy, may you rest in peace

Like I said, Dave and Kathy really figured out how to stretch a dollar… into sweet, sweet vengeance.

Let’s see what our comments say.

OK the focus seems to be a lot on the formatting of this article, not the content…

Although this person says RIP Dave and Kathy.

Someone else says, pseudonyms pls!

Another user is confused about who’s entitled here.

One poster can’t get past the spellng, er, spelling problems.

This elderly pair exacted posthumous pro revenge.

And we love to see it.

