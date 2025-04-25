An Uber Driver Refused To Pick Up A Mom And Her Five Kids, But They Had A Very Good Reason

Safety first, friends!

That’s what Uber drivers are supposed to do, but we all know it doesn’t always work out that way.

But this Uber driver took things above and beyond, for good reason.

The viral video on TikTok showed why she refused to give a ride to a mom and her five children.

The video shows that seven people, including five kids, tried to get into an UberX vehicle.

The driver told the mother that she wouldn’t be able to take everyone and that they needed to get an UberXL.

She said, “Legally, I will not be able to take all of you. Also you will need booster seats for each child under 8.”

The mom said she does this all the time, but the driver wasn’t having it.

The mom told her, “We get into the back seat of Ubers all the time, you’re the issue. She holds the babies and the kids go in the middle.”

The driver said that each kid needed a safety seat.

The mom said, “I’m supposed to carry around three car seats by myself?”

The driver responded, “Yes, you are a parent. When you have children that’s what you do.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Apparently, I had more concern for her children’s safety than she does.”

Check out the video.

This driver wasn’t taking them anywhere!

And good for her.

