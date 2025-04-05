Aunt Sent Thoughtful Presents For Her Niece’s Baby Shower, But After Her Effort Goes Unacknowledged She Questions If Her Niece Deserved Her Generosity

Giving a gift is meant to be a joyful exchange, but it’s awful when the recipient leaves you hanging.

AITAH for not gifting my niece with a handmade baby quilt we discussed My brother’s daughter (F31) is pregnant with her first child. I’m not that close with her, but there were no ill feelings on either side before now. When I found out she was expecting, I called her to congratulate her on the exciting news.

We talked about me making a quilt wall hanging for the baby’s room. She later followed up with the nursery theme via text, and I began work on it. A month ago, a friend of hers threw a baby shower for her. This was out of state for me, and I was not able to attend.

I went onto her registry and ordered the crib she wanted ($300) and sent a handmade crocheted blanket I made. The quilt was not ready to be gifted, as I wanted to give it in person. I had mailed her wedding quilt and did not get to enjoy her opening the gift.

Now, my drama. I have not received a text, phone call, thank you note, or email for the crib or blanket. Not a peep from her. I also verified with her mom, my SIL, that the crib arrived.

The quilt is ready for gifting, but with the lack of acknowledgment of what has already been gifted, I’m inclined to keep the quilt and give it to someone who would appreciate it. To make things more challenging, I’m now making a quilt for her brother and his wife, who are also expecting. AITAH if I don’t give my niece the quilt?

