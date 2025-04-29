Boss Questions Employee’s Reliability And Tells Him To “Gain Perspective,” So He Finds A Better Job, And Now Six Replacements Have All Quit

Toxic bosses love to dish out advice they can’t take themselves.

So, what would you do if your manager accused you of being unreliable after years of doing everything they asked and more?

Would you keep sacrificing your time?

Or would you follow his advice and see what happens?

In the following story, one employee takes his boss’s advice literally and turns it into one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Here’s what happened.

Boss told me to gain some perspective, so I did and found a new job. I worked as a systems administrator for an IT Firm. I got tired of dealing with abusive and angry clients for 5 years. I got tired of being micromanaged and being exploited. I got tired of being talked down to like I was a child anytime the slightest little mistake was made. When my boss learned I was no longer going to work in another market 3 days a week like I originally planned and he had no one else (because no one wanted to deal with the mean people in that market), he spent an hour lecturing me on “taking a long hard look at myself.” He said that he was concerned about my reliability after refusing to spend 3 hours a day commuting to the other market on top of my work day. “If I can’t rely on you to work in the other market, then I just don’t know if you have much of a future with this company. I think you need to take a long, hard look at yourself and gain some perspective.”

He should’ve watched what he wished for.

You know what, you are absolutely right. 2 weeks later, I found a new job and gave my notice. He BEGGED me to stay, offered me more money, etc. This went on for days. I said, “No thanks, I finally found that perspective you wanted me to find. Boy, am I glad I did! A new job with a raise and benefits, and no stress. The only advice you’ve ever given me of value! Good luck to you!”. He let me go a week into my notice. Started the new job, love my new boss, and my coworkers. Its been over a year later, the former boss hired 6 different people to fill my spot, each lasted 1-2 months before they left. Hmmm, wonder why that is. Maybe he needs to gain some perspective on how to run a company and treat people?

Wow! That turned around pretty quickly!

Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

