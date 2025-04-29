April 29, 2025 at 11:15 am

Boss Refuses To Let Employee Leave For An Appointment, So The Employee Took The Whole Day Off Instead

by Jayne Elliott

woman getting a back massage

Shutterstock/Reddit

It’s great when you work for a boss where your hours are somewhat flexible.

For example, if you have an appointment, instead of taking the day off, maybe you could work a little bit late or cut your lunch break short to make up for the time away.

In today’s story, one employee used to have a boss who was flexible like this, but the new boss is a different story.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Boss griped at the idea of me slipping out of work 5 minutes early to get to an appointment on time. Said I’d need to use a sick or personal day. So I did.

For background, my old boss used to be more flexible.

As long as we got our tasks done, if something came up and we needed to slip out a few minutes early, they never had much of an issue.

I rarely took advantage of it, but if I had to, I always made sure to make up those few minutes elsewhere.

Things have changed since they got a new boss.

This new boss comes along and is such a micromanager and control freak.

Now, we are not allowed to be even a minute late or leave a minute early.

We need to actually put in for PTO, either for a half or full day, just to be able to slip out a few minutes early.

This seems like a reasonable suggestion.

I had an appointment one day and offered to work through my break time just to leave a few minutes early.

Boss balked at the idea.

Might as well enjoy the day off!

I arranged ahead of time for a whole personal day off.

I booked myself a massage and went out to lunch before my appointment.

Boss wasn’t happy with me for taking a personal day, especially since we’re currently short-staffed, but I did follow their policy.

Good for her for enjoying her day off!

The boss has a stupid policy, but she can’t complain about employees following it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, it’s exactly like that.

Screenshot 2025 04 03 at 6.17.32 PM Boss Refuses To Let Employee Leave For An Appointment, So The Employee Took The Whole Day Off Instead

A boss weighs in.

Screenshot 2025 04 03 at 6.17.49 PM Boss Refuses To Let Employee Leave For An Appointment, So The Employee Took The Whole Day Off Instead

Another boss weighs in.

Screenshot 2025 04 03 at 6.18.23 PM Boss Refuses To Let Employee Leave For An Appointment, So The Employee Took The Whole Day Off Instead

Seriously. What did the boss expect?

Screenshot 2025 04 03 at 6.18.50 PM Boss Refuses To Let Employee Leave For An Appointment, So The Employee Took The Whole Day Off Instead

If you have to take a day off, enjoy it!

Why are bosses like this?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter