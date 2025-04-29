Boss Refuses To Let Employee Leave For An Appointment, So The Employee Took The Whole Day Off Instead
It’s great when you work for a boss where your hours are somewhat flexible.
For example, if you have an appointment, instead of taking the day off, maybe you could work a little bit late or cut your lunch break short to make up for the time away.
In today’s story, one employee used to have a boss who was flexible like this, but the new boss is a different story.
Let’s see how the story plays out.
Boss griped at the idea of me slipping out of work 5 minutes early to get to an appointment on time. Said I’d need to use a sick or personal day. So I did.
For background, my old boss used to be more flexible.
As long as we got our tasks done, if something came up and we needed to slip out a few minutes early, they never had much of an issue.
I rarely took advantage of it, but if I had to, I always made sure to make up those few minutes elsewhere.
Things have changed since they got a new boss.
This new boss comes along and is such a micromanager and control freak.
Now, we are not allowed to be even a minute late or leave a minute early.
We need to actually put in for PTO, either for a half or full day, just to be able to slip out a few minutes early.
This seems like a reasonable suggestion.
I had an appointment one day and offered to work through my break time just to leave a few minutes early.
Boss balked at the idea.
Might as well enjoy the day off!
I arranged ahead of time for a whole personal day off.
I booked myself a massage and went out to lunch before my appointment.
Boss wasn’t happy with me for taking a personal day, especially since we’re currently short-staffed, but I did follow their policy.
Good for her for enjoying her day off!
The boss has a stupid policy, but she can’t complain about employees following it.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Yes, it’s exactly like that.
A boss weighs in.
Another boss weighs in.
Seriously. What did the boss expect?
If you have to take a day off, enjoy it!
Why are bosses like this?
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.