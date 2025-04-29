Boss Refuses To Let Employee Leave For An Appointment, So The Employee Took The Whole Day Off Instead

It’s great when you work for a boss where your hours are somewhat flexible.

For example, if you have an appointment, instead of taking the day off, maybe you could work a little bit late or cut your lunch break short to make up for the time away.

In today’s story, one employee used to have a boss who was flexible like this, but the new boss is a different story.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Boss griped at the idea of me slipping out of work 5 minutes early to get to an appointment on time. Said I’d need to use a sick or personal day. So I did. For background, my old boss used to be more flexible. As long as we got our tasks done, if something came up and we needed to slip out a few minutes early, they never had much of an issue. I rarely took advantage of it, but if I had to, I always made sure to make up those few minutes elsewhere.

Things have changed since they got a new boss.

This new boss comes along and is such a micromanager and control freak. Now, we are not allowed to be even a minute late or leave a minute early. We need to actually put in for PTO, either for a half or full day, just to be able to slip out a few minutes early.

This seems like a reasonable suggestion.

I had an appointment one day and offered to work through my break time just to leave a few minutes early. Boss balked at the idea.

Might as well enjoy the day off!

I arranged ahead of time for a whole personal day off. I booked myself a massage and went out to lunch before my appointment. Boss wasn’t happy with me for taking a personal day, especially since we’re currently short-staffed, but I did follow their policy.

Good for her for enjoying her day off!

The boss has a stupid policy, but she can’t complain about employees following it.

