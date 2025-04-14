Boss Told Employee To Wash Work Laundry At Home, So They Hired A Service After They Clocked In And Got Paid For Every Minute

Not every boss understands the difference between a request and an expectation, especially when it comes to unpaid work.

So, what would you do if your manager asked you to take home company laundry and wash it off the clock?

Would you say no and risk backlash?

Or would you make sure you were compensated for your time?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Boss asked me to wash work linen at home, so I did. I worked at a therapy clinic for a short span. We would use towels and pillow cases frequently for exercises and icing/heat applications. We had just moved to a new site that did not have an in-house washer or dryer, and my director had no intentions of hiring a contractor to deliver and pick up linen. We were tasked by the director with taking the linen home ourselves and washing it.

Apparently, no one else thought to clock in.

Many of my coworkers just took it as part of the job, but I did not agree. We were hourly workers, and that was blatantly a work-related activity. When it was my turn to take the linen home, I clocked in on my phone prior to starting the washer, and clocked out only after I had taken out AND folded all of the linen. A week later, my manager sent me a text questioning my extra time, and I simply replied that I was on the clock washing the linen. It was not long after that we had a new contractor coming by the office weekly to pick up and deliver fresh linen.

