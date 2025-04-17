Boyfriend Calls Stay-At-Home Moms “Lazy” During Conversation About The Future, So She Broke Up With Him Because It Was A Major Red Flag

It’s only natural that not everyone sees parenting the same way, but sometimes, those differences are so big that they’re dealbreakers.

So, what would you do if your partner casually called stay-at-home moms “lazy” and insisted raising a child wasn’t that hard? Would you chalk it up to a bad take? Or would you take it as a sign of something deeper and walk away?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact decision with her boyfriend, and she opted for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for breaking up with my boyfriend after he said only “lazy” women stay at home after having a baby and don’t work? So my boyfriend and I were talking about the future, and somehow the topic of stay-at-home moms came up. Out of nowhere, he went on a rant about how only “lazy” women stay home with their kids instead of going back to work. He said things like, “It’s not that hard to do both,” and that moms who stay home are just “making excuses” and “refusing to contribute.” I pushed back, trying to explain that raising a child is literally a full-time job and that a lot of families decide to have one parent stay home because it makes sense for them. But he cut me off and said, “That’s not how it works, you’re just lazy.”

Furious at his words, she broke up with him.

At that point, I realized we had completely different values, and I didn’t want a future with someone who thought like that. So I told him I couldn’t be with someone who had so little respect for stay-at-home moms, and I broke up with him. He got super defensive, saying I was “overreacting” and “twisting his words,” but I wasn’t about to argue over something so fundamental. Now, some of our mutual friends are saying I was too harsh and should’ve just let it go since “it’s just his opinion.” But to me, this wasn’t just an opinion. It was a major red flag about how he views women, relationships, and parenting. AITA?

