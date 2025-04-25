Boyfriend Kept Telling His Girlfriend That She Can’t Do Certain Household Chores Because They Caused Her Wrist To Hurt. Now The Girlfriend Is Upset Because She Feels He’s Being Too Controlling.

When living with your significant other, you want to do all you can to make each other’s lives easier.

What would you do if your girlfriend had weak wrists, so you told her not to do certain household chores to avoid aggravating them?

That is what happened to the boyfriend in this story, but now his girlfriend thinks that he is being controlling.

Check out the details below.

AITA for forbidding my girlfriend from doing household chores? A few years ago, while putting together furniture, my (26m) girlfriend (27f) injured her wrists from using the screwdriver. We ended up getting her some wrist braces until the pain went away. We eventually checked with a doctor who said it was no big deal.

Saying ‘forbidden’ hear makes it sound like he is very controlling.

Since then, I’ve slowly forbidden her from doing chores around the house. I noticed that doing these chores (sweeping, scrubbing, cleaning dishes, etc.) would consistently agitate her wrists and she wouldn’t be able to work on her actual job (small handmade crafts that require a lot of wrist usage.)

That is clearly a problem that she needs to address, especially if she loves her job.

I kept seeing the pattern of her straining her wrist on chores and then bail out on her job after an hour or two and have to wear her wrist brace until the next day. She does love her job and when things go well can happily work up to 6 hours a day on her crafts, so since I can’t do her job for her, I want her to be able to focus on it. I have no problem doing these chores, but today I caught her scrubbing a pan when I’d just reminded her yesterday to leave them alone and told her to call me if I’d missed one (and I would have hustled over to do it.)

If that is how she feels, listen to her.

She told me I’m being overbearing and that she’s fine to scrub a pan, but I don’t want her getting injured or develop worse long-term damage. Am I wrong for insisting on doing the household chores? AITA?

The could be a kind gesture or an example of being overbearing, depending on how it is done. It sounds like she thinks he is being overbearing though.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

Here is someone who thinks she needs a new doctor and a new boyfriend.

This person thinks he job might be causing the wrist pain.

This commenter suggests getting a second opinion on her wrist.

She isn’t a child.

This person says he has no right to forbid her from doing chores.

He needs to be less controlling, she needs to get her wrist fixed.

It’s not that hard.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.