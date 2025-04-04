Boyfriend Loses His Job, But When His Girlfriend Expects Him To Do More Chores He Calls It “Changing Who He Is”

A woman who already handles the majority of housework asked her unemployed boyfriend to step up and help out more around the house.

He refused, claiming he was raised in a household where his mom did everything and that she was trying to “change who he is.”

Now he’s giving her the silent treatment for daring to expect basic effort.

AITA for telling my boyfriend to do more chores? So I 27F and Boyfriend 30M have lived together for 5 years. I’d say I do about 80% of the housework. Up until recently, we both had full time jobs. Recently Boyfriend got laid off work due the company he worked for shutting down. So he’s at home most of the day till he gets another job. Before I went to work this morning I asked him to empty the bins. Came home this evening and no bins were empty. I felt really annoyed. So I brought it up. I asked why he didn’t empty them and he just said he would do it tomorrow.

Oh heck no.

So to cut a long story short I wanted to have a discussion about housework and how everything should be 50/50. He did what he he always does, got really quiet and sad saying he didn’t know what to say. Part of me thought he was gaslighting me into apologizing to him, but I stuck my ground. He said was brought up in a household where his mother did everything around the house. And i think as majority of males tend to be, he just doesn’t have the awareness that certain things need done.

It’s giving man child energy.

He told me he’s “just old fashioned” and I told him we need to break that cycle for our future children. His response was “so you want to change who I am?” I then explained that if I wanted to change everything about him I wouldn’t be with him, I just think this one aspect of him needs changed. I even said that since he’s the one at home all day he should actually be doing more housework than me.

Unemployed but still too busy to take out the trash? Groundbreaking.

He’s still not speaking to me. AITA?

It’s almost impressive how men manage to make their lack of effort your problem.

Pretty much everyone in Reddit said NTA.

And also that this is the perfect example of “weaponized incompetence.”

This person can’t even believe she’s put up with this for so long.

This person has had a similar experience, and is not feeling it.

If he’s old-fashioned, where’s his job as the sole provider?

Guys like this are going to end up alone forever.

