Bride Makes One Simple Request For Her Wedding Day, But Her Sister Completely Ignores It And Doesn’t Even Apologize

This bride had a beautiful plan to announce her pregnancy at her wedding. She thought it would make the day extra special.

Her sister had news of her own that she wanted to share, but the bride told her not to share it at her wedding.

Did the sister listen? Obviously not, or there wouldn’t be a story to tell.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my sister not to announce her pregnancy at my wedding because I was going to announce mine, but she did it anyway? I (29F) got married three months ago to my amazing husband (31M). It was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life, but my sister (32F) managed to overshadow it in a way that I can’t seem to move past. A little background: My husband and I had been trying for a baby for a while, and when we finally got that positive test, we were over the moon. We decided we would share the news with our family and friends at our wedding reception—nothing crazy, just a small, heartfelt moment during the speeches. Only my parents and my maid of honor knew about this plan.

Her sister had news to share.

A few weeks before the wedding, my sister pulled me aside to tell me she was pregnant. I was genuinely happy for her, and we had a sweet moment together. Then she casually mentioned that she was planning to announce it at my wedding. I was shocked and told her, as kindly as I could, that I would prefer she didn’t.

She explained why she didn’t like this idea.

I even explained why because I was also pregnant and planning to share the news that day. I asked if she could wait just a little longer so the day could stay focused on the wedding. She seemed a bit annoyed but didn’t argue much, so I thought that was the end of it. Well, fast forward to the reception, and guess what? Right after the speeches, she stands up, clinks her glass, and announces her pregnancy.

Talk about stealing someone’s thunder!

The whole room erupts in cheers, and suddenly, my wedding turns into her pregnancy celebration. I was stunned. I didn’t even get the chance to share my own news because it felt like I’d just be trying to “one-up” her.

Her sister didn’t even apologize.

Later, when I confronted her, she acted like I was overreacting and said she just couldn’t keep it in anymore.

When I told her how hurt I was, she said I was selfish for wanting to “control when people share their happiness.” My parents think she was out of line but are telling me to let it go for the sake of family peace.

But I can’t seem to move on.

Thinking about her wedding doesn’t make her happy like she thought it would.

Every time I think about my wedding, I feel this bitter pit in my stomach because she took away a moment that was special for me. She, on the other hand, thinks I’m being dramatic and says I should be happy for her instead of “making everything about myself.” So, AITA for not letting this go?

Imagine carrying a baby and your sister’s audacity at the same time?!

Frankly, absolutely zero people on Reddit think OP is the AH.

This person says what the sister did is pretty unforgivable.

This person says she was COMPLETELY out of line.

Honestly, it might not even be possible to move past it.

The betrayal? Fully dilated.

