Bride-To-Be Asked For One Day To Herself, But Her Sister Threatened To Steal The Spotlight With Her Pregnancy Announcement

No matter how carefully you plan a wedding, family drama always finds a way to show up uninvited.

When her younger sister threatened to use her wedding as a platform for her pregnancy announcement, the bride had to decide whether to protect the peace or to protect her spotlight.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for telling my sister she’s not the main character at my wedding? So I (28F) am getting married in July to my fiancé, and we’ve been planning this wedding for over a year.

But then someone close to her threw a wrench in her carefully laid plans.

Everything’s been going fine until my sister (24F) told me she wants to announce her pregnancy at the reception. I’m happy for her — like genuinely. She and her husband have been trying for a while, and I know it’s a big deal for them.

This sister refused to listen to reason and started making the bride-to-be feel like the villain.

But when I told her I’d rather she not make that announcement during my wedding, she got super ticked. She said I was being selfish and that it’s the perfect time since “everyone will be there anyway.”

She kept up the guilt tripping.

I told her this day isn’t about her. She called me a drama queen and said I was gatekeeping the family or something.

Now the rest of the family is getting involved in the drama too.

Now my mom’s on her side, saying I should just let her do it and “share the spotlight.” For the record, my fiancé and my maid of honor both agree it’s not the time or place for that kind of thing.

The sister is now determined to make the announcement no matter what.

But now my sister’s threatening to just say it during her speech anyway. So yeah. AITAH for wanting the wedding to just be about me and my fiancé for one day?

Surely the sister could find her own day to announce her news…

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user offers two compelling alternatives.

Everyone deserves their own special moment.

She might have just lost her spot altogether.

But the bride-to-be should prepare for the worst.

A wedding day is reserved for the couple’s vows, not surprise announcements.

Some moments are too precious to be upstaged.

