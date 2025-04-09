Candy Fan “Was Today Years Old” When She Shared News That Gushers Tells You What Flavor Is In Your Packet

It’s a bit of a gamble when you open a packet of Gushers. Like Forrest Gump says, you never know which one you’re going to get. Or do you?

A candy fan “was today years old” when she found out that the flavor is no mystery at all!

You don’t even need to do any undercover sleuthing. @wheresallthechips has gone viral for showing on her TikTok that the flavor is printed on the back of the packet.

One packet she shows says “Tropical” and another says “Strawberry.”

Want to know her favorite flavor? She doesn’t reveal it. The only dialogue in the video is an automated voice saying the overlay text.

It says she only just learned, “Gushers tell you want flavor is in the packet.”

It’s too early to say if this revelation will prompt candy fans to choose their favorite flavor.

Maybe knowing what’s inside will ruin some of the delight of eating this yummy candy. Nah.

To folks who were kids in the ’90s, Gushers will always be a nostalgic treat.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m glad Gushers chimed in!

I guess so!

I know, quite a revelation.

That’s gotta sting.

Maybe Gushers will make some new flavors now.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!