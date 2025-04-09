Car Sales Industry Vet Disagrees With Other Car Expert, Saying A Warranty “Doesn’t Mean Your Car Is Less Than”

Consumer advocate @katiethecarladyllc wants to set the record straight on the following claim in TikTok user @delivrd’s video.

“You need to stop taking a new car warranty into consideration when buying a new car,” he says and Katie “100% disagrees.”

“I have been in this industry 30 years,” Katie says in her response.

As an “independent dealer, broker and a leasing company,” she has close knowledge on this subject.

“We drive computers now,” Katie says close to the camera. “Therefore you need to have that coverage and it is a great way to buy market share.”

This contradicts the belief that warranties are a cover for an inferior product.

“They don’t offer warranties because they make a lesser car… It doesn’t mean your car is less than.”

There is another benefit, she says.

“The first buyer gets the 10 year or 100,000 DriveTrain transmission.”

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Toyota got some love. Good to know!

Easy on the shade, Alex.

Unfortunate!

Oh, dear…

I don’t drive, so it’s nice to know I avoid this mess.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁