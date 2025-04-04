Cheating Husband Betrayed His Wife And Refused To Leave Her Home, But Her Protective Sibling Held His Phone Line Hostage Until He Moved Out

Cheating has consequences, and sometimes they come in unexpected ways.

One man’s affair cost him his marriage, his home, and, thanks to his ex’s protective sibling, the phone number he built his business on.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH For holding my soon-to-be-former brother in law’s phone number hostage? A few months ago, my sister confided in me that she believed her husband was cheating on her. We made plans to find out for sure, and long story short, he was caught red-handed. My sister is pursuing divorce, and my soon-to-be former brother-in-law is fighting it tooth and nail. She wants him out of the house, and he refuses to leave.

To add insult to injury, it’s clear he’s not finished with the affair either.

And the kicker is, he has still been in contact with his affair partner! My sister has been distraught watching this jerk making goo-goo eyes at his phone, texting his side piece in their home.

As luck would have it, one protective sibling actually has a fair amount of leverage in this situation.

Now here’s the thing — I am the account holder for the family cell plan. Both my sister and the jerk are on the plan. So, with my sister’s blessing… I suspended his phone line. This made him BIG MAD.

He had more than just an affair tied to this device.

He uses his cell for work and to run his business. He stomped, yelled, and threatened, but I kept that thing OFF and refused to reinstate service. So, he took his phone and went off to create his own account. However, they are unable to port his number without MY authorization. The guy has had this phone number for close to 20 years. It’s the number on all his business cards and paid advertisements. It’s the number all his clients and colleagues have. The number all his family and friends have memorized.

So he tries to rage his way out of the situation.

He came to our house enraged. My husband met him out in the yard, and BIL was screaming at the top of his lungs over it. I called the cops. My husband calmed him down. The cops came and told BIL to leave and not come back unless invited.

Now he’s really on his knees begging for the protective sister to release his number.

BIL has been in contact with my husband, begging me to authorize the port. My husband says maybe I should, just to end all the drama and be the bigger person. I told my husband he could let the jerk know that isn’t happening until he is out of my sister’s home — and not for less than $2,500.

She isn’t sure the best way to proceed.

But I fully admit that I am in protective big-sister mode. I’m not thinking clearly through all the rage I have for the jerk that hurt my sister. Is refusal to port the phone number a step too far? AITA?

He didn’t seem to care much about losing the marriage, but boy, does he care about this phone number.

This Redditor thinks she shouldn’t just drag it out without getting something tangible in return.

It may feel good to watch the jerk squirm, but it’s best to cover your behind from a legal standpoint.

She definitely shouldn’t put it past this guy to do something shady.

This user thinks the antics could end up impacting any future alimony payments.

Turns out this guy isn’t a fan of being the one left in the dark.

Maybe losing his number will finally make him realize that some things aren’t so easily replaced.

