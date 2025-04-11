April 11, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Chick-Fil-A Customer Was Ordering Food At A Drive Thru, But The Employee Didn’t Know The System As Well As She Did

by Ben Auxier

Usually when I’m around someone complaining about employees and claiming “they could do the job better,” I don’t believe them.

You haven’t trained to do their job, you have no idea what they’re even doing, relax.

But in the case of TikTok user @brazybarbi, it’s clearly true.

She’s at a Chick-Fil-A drive thru, tapping at an iPad being held by an employee.

Is she, like, entering a pin for her debit card or something?

Nope.

She’s fully putting her order in on their proprietary system.

Obviously she knows what she’s doing.

@brazybarbi

he like “dang you know more than me” 😭😭😭 boy put my sauces in the bag and stop playing !!

♬ original sound – brownskinbaddie

I mean at this point, is it just free labor?

Also, is this even allowed?

How long do you think she did this job?

*Hacker voice:* I’m in.

Now if she can just find the setting in there that makes this company un-homophobic we’ll be all set.

