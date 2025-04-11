Chick-Fil-A Customer Was Ordering Food At A Drive Thru, But The Employee Didn’t Know The System As Well As She Did

Usually when I’m around someone complaining about employees and claiming “they could do the job better,” I don’t believe them.

You haven’t trained to do their job, you have no idea what they’re even doing, relax.

But in the case of TikTok user @brazybarbi, it’s clearly true.

She’s at a Chick-Fil-A drive thru, tapping at an iPad being held by an employee.

Is she, like, entering a pin for her debit card or something?

Nope.

She’s fully putting her order in on their proprietary system.

Obviously she knows what she’s doing.

@brazybarbi he like “dang you know more than me” 😭😭😭 boy put my sauces in the bag and stop playing !! ♬ original sound – brownskinbaddie

I mean at this point, is it just free labor?

Also, is this even allowed?

How long do you think she did this job?

*Hacker voice:* I’m in.

Now if she can just find the setting in there that makes this company un-homophobic we’ll be all set.

