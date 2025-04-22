Couple Tried To Find Space For Their New Car, But A Stubborn Relative Decided To Make Life Harder By Creating Unnecessary Drama

Sharing a driveway with family can be a delicate balancing act, especially when space is limited.

When one couple got a new car, they unknowingly set into motion a parking saga between a relative who refused to budge, both literally and figuratively.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my gfs cousin if she can’t park her car in her spot that it’s not my problem? I (24M) and my GF (23F) were given a car for pretty cheap (around $800) by my GF’s parents since they just got a new car. We live in the city area, so usually, the only spot to park is on the side of the road on a hill outside our house. However, we have an alleyway behind our house with four cars parked there.

Adequate parking was a huge consideration for the couple.

For context, it’s a double-sided house with one side belonging to my GF’s parents and the other side rented out to her aunt. When my GF’s parents offered us the car, my GF wanted my opinion on whether we should take them up on the offer. I said yes, but only if we could have a parking spot in the back because I do the driving for both of us, and it would be more convenient.

But they soon realized things were a bit more complicated than they first thought.

They agreed, but we soon realized that, as it was, no other car could fit in the alley for parking unless they made room for ours. So we did just that — shifted the cars around and made room.

But this made some people next door upset.

But then my GF’s cousin, who lives next door (also 23F), started freaking out and said she didn’t have a place to park.

It soon became clear this cousin was making a mountain out of a mole hill.

We went outside, and there was clearly a spot about one and a half times the size of a normal parking space, but she refused to park there. She threw a massive fit, saying there was no way her car could fit. I told her that if she wasn’t able to park there, she would have to park in the front on the hill and that it wasn’t my problem since there was clearly enough room. Even bigger cars had fit in that spot — we tested it.

Feeling cornered, the cousin began acting out even more.

She then began demanding that we move our car so she could fit hers, even though her car clearly could fit. We said no and told her that if she didn’t park crooked, it would fit. Then we went inside, and this really set her off. She started texting my GF’s mom and dad, blaming them. Then she began messaging my GF, trying to fight with her, so they all blocked her. That same night, she used WhatsApp to make four different numbers to harass my GF all night. So, AITA?

Looks like there was plenty of room for the car, but no room for reason.

The cousin has showed her true colors here and they aren’t pretty.

Most responsible people would see an opportunity for growth here.

As things stand now, they’re already doing her a favor.

When people refuse to adjust, even the most open spaces begin to feel impossibly small.

Sometimes the biggest obstacle isn’t space, it’s stubbornness.

