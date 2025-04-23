Customer Flagged Down A Delivery Driver After His Amazon Package Arrived, But He Said It’s Not His Problem And Drove Off

When you have to deal with customers directly, it’s often a pain in the you know what.

But if you’re not on staff, but an independent contractor, you can evade a lot of the baggage of customer service.

Watch this delivery driver show how it’s done.

I kinda work there lady I work as an Amazon Flex driver (think working for Uber versus working for the actual restaurant). That means I have literally no policies or company knowledge I have to adhere to other than delivery & pickup policies.

But it comes with the same nuisances as other roles…

On one of my particularly heavy routes, I deliver to an address and the customer is there to receive it outside which is not an unusual occurrence. I handed the package to the customer and she kind of already looks ticked off and I don’t think anything of it because I try to limit interaction as much as possible because some people just like to talk. She starts yelling after me saying “Excuse me! Excuse me.” I turn around inquisitively and she huffs and goes on a rant about how she doesn’t know how to properly format her address in the Amazon app because her packages keep on getting delivered incorrectly. I was just mostly confused because I literally did not see an issue with how her address was set up, I delivered it correctly and it was a very obvious/ easy to understand address in the app.

Behold! The freedom and fun of Flex

Either way, I, albeit rudely, cut her off and said “Ma’am, I am an independent contractor. I don’t actually work for Amazon you’re gonna have to call support.” She rolls her eyes at me and proceeds to tell me that she’s going to report me and she has my license plate number and name. I tell her good luck, we are not held to the same standard as actual employees of the company and that she needs to keep in mind that we have a very limited time to deliver packages so either way we don’t have time to stop and answer her questions and we don’t have to. It just blows me that some people know that they have the company’s phone number/email to ask these questions and yet they still bother employees with something that they would obviously not know. The entitlement is crazy.

Seriously, the delivery driver is the wrong person to ask!

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Unprofessional, but clever!

It’s still not his responsibility, but I sympathize.

All good suggestions! Better literature on how things work would help.

Enjoy your package!

