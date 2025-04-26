Dad Offered His Son A Lifetime Lottery Ticket In Exchange For Half The Winnings, But When His Son Got Greedy He Kept It And Set Up A Trust Instead

Greed can show up when you least expect it, even in your own immediate family.

What would you do if you tried to gift your child a life-changing opportunity, only to realize they cared more about the money than the relationship?

Would you honor the deal anyway?

Or would you rethink everything before it’s too late?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all happened.

AITAH for forcing my son to give me half of “his” income. I won the lottery – $1,000 a day for life. I’m 58, and my son is 19. I went to him and told him that I wanted to make a deal. I would give him the ticket. In return, he would give me half of the money until I die. Then he gets all the money. He said he needed to think about it. He came back and said it wasn’t really fair for me to want half. He said that I could live another 40 years. That he might need the money more and that I should take 20%. I said I would think about it.

Rather than the original plan, he decided to take a lump sum.

I signed the ticket and claimed the lump sum. I’m seeing a lawyer to set my son up for life. His education will be paid for, and when he gets older, he will be able to purchase a home for free. Basically, a trust fund will be set up so he gets a good amount of money for the rest of his life. Now he is mad that I went back on my offer. I thought I was being smart, but I didn’t realize how greedy he was. He also told my ex about the money, and she is mad that I’m not giving her anything. We have been divorced for years. I owe her nothing. AITA?

Wow! That would be a tough choice for most people.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Harsh words, but very true.

It was an excellent deal!

Definitely more than he deserves at this point.

This person would spoil their dad for that deal.

This kid needs to grow up.

Hopefully, he can’t access the trust fund until he matures a bit.

