Dad Was Woken Up Twice After Two Exhausting Days, And Then Got Blamed For Ruining The Night Because He Walked Heavily And Looked Upset

Sometimes, all it takes is a tired look and heavy footsteps to be labeled the bad guy.

So, what would you do if your entire family kept waking you up after an exhausting few days, and then got upset when you showed a little frustration?

Would you apologize and promise to do better?

Or would you defend your actions and expect them to see your point of view?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact scenario and wonders if he was wrong.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for walking heavily and being upset that I was woken up from a much needed nap for a second time in less than 30 minutes? In the last two nights, I have gotten 6 or 7 hours of sleep, and have been doing a lot of physically intensive work around the house and running errands for the family. Finally, everything was done. It was 8 pm, and I could finally lie down to nap before I had to be up to do something at 2 am. Around 10 pm, I was woken up by my family being loud in the living room. My eldest and her boyfriend had come over for dinner, and my wife and other kids were excited and joking. I didn’t gripe, I didn’t get upset about being woken up. I just went out into the back yard where I have a tool shed turned office, and I was going to just sleep in my recliner.

Frustrated, he made a point.

About 30 minutes later, just long enough for me to finally fall back asleep, my daughter’s dog started to howl at the back door to be let in. Even though the family was just on the other side of the sliding glass door, nobody heard her, and it woke me up. With an upset expression on my face and my steps being heavier than normal, I let the dog in and got myself a glass of water. When I explained what had happened, there wasn’t any anger in my voice, I wasn’t loud. I just stated what had happened. My wife just informed me that this ruined the mood for the evening, and my daughter and her boyfriend went home early. Further, I was informed that my reaction was inappropriate, that I shouldn’t have been walking so heavily, and that I should have schooled my face more. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like an awkward situation for everyone.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This person has no sympathy for him.

Here’s someone who’s on his side.

According to this comment, he chose gaming over his family.

Yet another person who thinks he’s in the wrong.

He needs to plan better.

If he knows family obligations are coming up, he should make sure to get plenty of sleep so this doesn’t happen again.

