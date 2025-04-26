Data Provider Ignored A Customer’s Requests For Better Communication, So The Customer Decided To Take Advantage Of Their Incompetence

Navigating poor customer service can feel like being stuck in a never-ending loop of frustration.

In one such case, one fed-up cell phone user found a way to turn the tables against their data provider, using a little bit of creativity to fight back against poor communication and endless fees.

I fell out with my phone provider but have a legacy data plan that’s cheaper than any plan on other providers so I spend all my credit on premium games I never play. Basically, I pay €20 a month for unlimited data and calls with my phone provider and have had some awful customer service encounters with them over the years.

This company isn’t proactive at all with their alerts.

They also text me to “remind me” my plan is “about to expire” 2 days after it actually expires and text me to let me know my credit is low 20 minutes after my credit is at 0.

The customer has paid a heavy price for this in the past.

So, if I’m not paying attention or won’t give them my bank info, my credit gets eaten by data charges at the end of every 28-day period when my plan expires.

So they finally find a way to get even.

My petty solution is to buy premium games on the app store with my credit every month. I have hundreds of premium games and don’t play any of them, but it denies my mobile provider the benefit of that credit purchased for my data plan every month.

They don’t have a shred of guilt about it.

And all they needed to do was send the “your data plan expires soon” text a day before it expires instead of 2 days after.

The company doesn’t seem to be interested at all in improving.

I have tried contacting them and notifying them that the message comes in 2+ days late. Their responses amount to the corporate equivalent of “lol, we know, get ******.”

That’s one way to get through to a company who refused to listen!

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

Arguing with a company can sometimes feel like arguing with a brick wall.

Maybe there’s a way to streamline this petty revenge.

In no uncertain terms, this person really hates corporate schemes.

When all other methods fail, taking matters into your own hands can be surprisingly effective!

If you do it right, that is.

