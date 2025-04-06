Daughter Was Starting To Pick Up Hindi From Her Stepdad, So Her Mom Asked Him To Stop Speaking The Language Around Her

Having a unique family mix can mean a lot of butting of heads.

AITA for refusing to stop speaking Hindi in my own home after my husband’s ex-wife asked me to? So I (32,M) living in London and currently married to my husband (33,M) for 5 years now. He had been married to a woman Erica before me and they have a daughter together, Sophie (8 f). Sophie lives with us because of the custody arrangement.

Something of importance here is that I am of indian descent, And in 2022 my husband and I, we welcomed twin boys through IVF, so I teach my children Hindi and talk to them in Hindi, because it’s important to me. I am raising them to be bilingual. But since Sophie lives with us, she also picked up on my Hindi words.

Last week Erica had come for dinner during which Sophie said some random words in Hindi. I didn’t even know she had picked up on it. Anyway, after we put the kids to bed, Erica said to me, “I would appreciate it if you don’t teach the kids that language Sophie was speaking at dinner.”

So I said, “I am not teaching Sophie anything, I talk to my kids in Hindi because I want to raise them to be Bilingual and it was important to me.” Then Erica said, “But Sophie is there too, so maybe limit it or talk to the boys in Hindi when she is not around.” I said, “I don’t want to be treated like a prisoner in my own house and I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my culture and I want to pass it down. And if you have a problem, then you should take full custody of Sophie.” Then Erica started crying and left.

Now my husband is mad at me because he thinks that Erica will take Sophie away from him. He wants me to apologise, but I don’t think I am wrong. So, AITA?

He shouldn’t have suggested she take full custody, but he’s not wrong for teaching his kids his native language.

Don’t take things away from your children just to make yourself feel more secure.

