Dollar Tree Manager Was Getting Fed Up With Customers, So He Made A Very Simple PSA

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General, they’re all discount stores that are thriving in a struggling economy.

But don’t let the names fool you. Inflation has done a number on the nomenclature since the halcyon days of their founding.

Look at this video from TikTok user @dollartreemanager1:

“Advice from a Dollar Tree manager.”

“You see this? This is the price.”

“Please don’t be confused when you get to the register. Thank you.”

It’s still cheap stuff, but very little of it is a dollar anymore.

Just trying to do my job here.

You gotta look at the numbers.

Or there will be consequences.

Annoying as it is, there are questions of practicality.

Everything in the store could still be a dollar; there would just be way, way fewer things in the store.

