DoorDash Customer Was Baffled By The Order Mistakes Her Delivery Driver Made. – ‘Let’s go through them together.’

This new era of folks buying groceries online comes with a few hiccups.

“If you’re not the CEO of DoorDash or Instacart, keep scrolling,” DoorDash customer @sammiellenclare says early in her video.

She is baffled and “so mad” about the ridiculous errors in her order.

“I made five orders. One of them is what I ordered,” she says holding the bag that was delivered.

“Let’s go through them together.”

She ordered a half gallon of store-brand milk, but got a quarter gallon of the brand Tuscan. She insists that store never runs out of what she ordered.

“I’m not going to lie, I was expecting this,” she says, about also getting the wrong salad kit. “You have to look slightly harder” to see which one it is.

“A man would never (miss the fine print).”

There were other mistakes with spread and cheese items.

“Can you not substitute that one?” she wrote to the delivery person.

However, he got the seasoning order correct.

Maybe this is why a lot of people still go into the store to get their groceries.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Tampons kind of look like button mushrooms? No they don’t.

A+ service!

The attention to detail is *Chef’s kiss*.

This confused me, too. Maybe an app bug?

Aw that’s so sweet. Chicken soup rocks.

I wonder if the speed required to make deliveries is partly responsible.

