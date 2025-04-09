April 9, 2025 at 4:49 pm

DoorDash Customer Was Baffled By The Order Mistakes Her Delivery Driver Made. – ‘Let’s go through them together.’

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman talking beside her DoorDash delivery

TikTok/@sammiellenclare

This new era of folks buying groceries online comes with a few hiccups.

“If you’re not the CEO of DoorDash or Instacart, keep scrolling,” DoorDash customer @sammiellenclare says early in her video.

She is baffled and “so mad” about the ridiculous errors in her order.

Woman gesturing with her hands

TikTok/@sammiellenclare

“I made five orders. One of them is what I ordered,” she says holding the bag that was delivered.

“Let’s go through them together.”

She ordered a half gallon of store-brand milk, but got a quarter gallon of the brand Tuscan. She insists that store never runs out of what she ordered.

Woman with her hands on her face

TikTok/@sammiellenclare

“I’m not going to lie, I was expecting this,” she says, about also getting the wrong salad kit. “You have to look slightly harder” to see which one it is.

“A man would never (miss the fine print).”

There were other mistakes with spread and cheese items.

Woman showing her DoorDash delivery

TikTok/@sammiellenclare

“Can you not substitute that one?” she wrote to the delivery person.

However, he got the seasoning order correct.

Maybe this is why a lot of people still go into the store to get their groceries.

Watch the full clip.

@sammiellenclare

A woman would quite literally never #fyp #foryou #instacart #doordash #groceries #haul #fy #fypシ

♬ original sound – Sammiellenclare

Here is what folks are saying.

Tampons kind of look like button mushrooms? No they don’t.

Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 5.12.20 PM DoorDash Customer Was Baffled By The Order Mistakes Her Delivery Driver Made. Lets go through them together.

A+ service!

Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 5.13.04 PM DoorDash Customer Was Baffled By The Order Mistakes Her Delivery Driver Made. Lets go through them together.

The attention to detail is *Chef’s kiss*.

Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 5.13.31 PM DoorDash Customer Was Baffled By The Order Mistakes Her Delivery Driver Made. Lets go through them together.

This confused me, too. Maybe an app bug?

Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 5.13.50 PM DoorDash Customer Was Baffled By The Order Mistakes Her Delivery Driver Made. Lets go through them together.

Aw that’s so sweet. Chicken soup rocks.

Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 5.14.12 PM DoorDash Customer Was Baffled By The Order Mistakes Her Delivery Driver Made. Lets go through them together.

I wonder if the speed required to make deliveries is partly responsible.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter