Driver Talked About How The “White Truck Theory” Leads To Better Parking Spots

It’s tough to find parking out there in a lot of places!

But maybe not for long…

A man named Jye posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about how to get some seriously spectacular parking spots.

Jye talked about his parking hack and said, “I drive a white truck, so I look like a contractor.”

He added, “There’s no parking where I was going, but there was available contractor parking. So, does my white truck fit in with the other contractors?”

Jye’s video showed that there were indeed a lot of white trucks parked where contractors left their vehicles.

He said, “I guess buy a white truck and just park it wherever you need to be because people will assume you’re a contractor.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This individual offered some additional advice.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

I know what my next car is gonna be…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.