Driver Talked About How The “White Truck Theory” Leads To Better Parking Spots
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s tough to find parking out there in a lot of places!
But maybe not for long…
A man named Jye posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about how to get some seriously spectacular parking spots.
Jye talked about his parking hack and said, “I drive a white truck, so I look like a contractor.”
He added, “There’s no parking where I was going, but there was available contractor parking. So, does my white truck fit in with the other contractors?”
Jye’s video showed that there were indeed a lot of white trucks parked where contractors left their vehicles.
He said, “I guess buy a white truck and just park it wherever you need to be because people will assume you’re a contractor.”
Check out the video.
@jyeciesiel
Next time I’ll bring an orange cone #whitetrucktheory #contractor #fyp #fordf150
Here’s what folks said on TikTok.
This individual offered some additional advice.
Another person chimed in.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
I know what my next car is gonna be…
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.