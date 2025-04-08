Employee Quits A Job After Only A Couple Weeks, But The Paychecks Kept Coming For Two More Months

Imagine getting hired for a job, but on your first day at work, nobody tells you what you’re actually supposed to do.

Company Paid Me for Months After I had Quit Since They Didn’t Realize I Didnt Work There Anymore When I was in college, I worked for maybe 2 weeks at a clothing store that is well known for their ads with preppy, muscular college guys with no shirts on and pretty “girl next door” type girls. My roommate worked there, so I got a job there as well. I’ve never worked somewhere that was as badly managed as this store.

I guess this is the opposite of micromanagement.

I showed up for my shifts the first week and nobody even knew I was supposed to be there or what I was supposed to be doing. They just told me to walk around and fold clothes and never trained me on anything. My roommate and I would leave and shop in the mall.

The manager also encouraged her to steal.

You had to wear their clothing to work there and when I went to buy some clothes with my discount, the manager, another college girl, told me to just take it as that is what they all do. I am not someone who is comfortable with stealing, so I insisted on paying for my things, which seemingly annoyed the manager. I ended up just not going back to work after like a week or two as the place was such a trainwreck.

She kept getting paid.

I kept receiving paychecks for weeks after I had quit. I called corporate and tried to explain that I didnt actually work there anymore, but was still getting paid for my scheduled shifts and they seemed just as confused as I was. The paychecks kept coming. I called multiple times as I was worried they would demand I had to pay the money back when they realized their mistake and I was getting annoyed by having to keep calling.

Eventually the paychecks stopped.

Someone in corporate told me to just keep them and he would fix the issue. They finally stopped coming after at least 2 months of free pay and I never did have to pay the money back. Years later, I was married and received a letter from a lawyer in the mail in regards to a Class action suit against the company I had worked for, for all of a week or two, claiming (ironically) I was entitled to money for them not paying me enough. It had something to do with them requiring employees to wear their clothing, which was funny considering I knew those employees had been stealing the clothes anyway.

She got paid again!

I figured I might as well be included in the class action as I had purchased quite a few pieces of their clothing for my (very short) time of working there and to be honest, I was just amused by the whole thing at this point and wanted to see what would happen. I ended up getting a $100 gift card in the mail a while later after I had forgotten all about it. They calculated it based on how long I was paid for my employment there, not by how long I was actually employed there. I was like, man this store really wants to keep paying me, even years later. They just refuse to take the hint that “I dont work here, lady!”

Wow! I’m pretty sure I know what store she’s talking about.

I’m surprised they’re still in business considering how poorly it sounds like it’s managed.

