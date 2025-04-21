Employee Was Denied Training Before Email System Switch, But When Management Insisted She Use The New System Anyway, Her Work Came To A Halt
When managers push too hard without thinking, chaos usually follows.
What would you do if your supervisor insisted you use unfamiliar software just for the sake of a test, even though you hadn’t been trained on it yet? Would you fumble your way through and make mistakes? Or would you do only what you’re able to figure out?
In the following story, one employee faces this very decision and opts for the second choice. Here’s everything that happened.
Maglement rides again!
Sometimes, it’s not just software developers who are short-sighted; management falls into that category, too!
My company changed its email processing system to a much more sophisticated program than what we were using.
Before rolling it out, we all had to be trained on the new program, and I was scheduled for one of the last classes, which, of course, was delayed.
Enter management.
During the last test run, her manager insisted she use the new system.
They decided to run a test on the new program, so they asked my team to switch over to the new system for two hours so they could gauge how it would work.
The first two times they tried this, I raised my hand and asked if I could continue to work on the old system, as my training was not scheduled until X date next week.
My request was granted.
The third time they tried a test, my training class had been delayed again, BY THIS SAME MANAGEMENT MEMBER, let’s call him Paul!
This time, my request to stay on the old system was denied.
She had no idea how to use it, but Paul didn’t seem to care… until he did.
I told Paul I had no idea how to use that new system since I had not been in a training class, but he insisted I use it anyway.
It might as well have been the controls of a spaceship; nothing was labeled, and I had no idea what all those icons meant.
I could see the incoming email, and I know how to type, so I replied to the email and then just sat there doing nothing.
After about 20 minutes of sitting unproductively, Paul walks up to me and asks why I was not answering emails.
I said, “I did, it is right here.”
He says, “Why didn’t you send it and move on to the next email?”
I replied, “I DON’T KNOW HOW! AS I KEEP TELLING YOU, I HAVE NOT GONE THROUGH THE TRAINING!”
Oh well, I needed a break from work anyway. Sometimes the only way to get your point across is to beat them at their own game!
Wow! Paul needs to work on his listening skills.
Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about training and new programs.
Here’s someone who’s been through a similar experience.
Love the Star Wars reference here.
This person doesn’t feel sorry for the manager at all.
What an image – too funny!
The boss definitely deserved that!
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.