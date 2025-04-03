Entitled Customer Mistook A Store Manager’s Wife For An Employee, So When Customer Demanded She Be Fired The Manager Played Along In A Hilarious Prank

Some people assume the world revolves around them, especially in a grocery store checkout line.

One entitled customer demanded help from a woman standing near the checkout line and when she rightfully refused, the customer stomped off to the manager.

But little did she know, the manager was messing with her. She only thinks she got her way.

Hubby fired me from a job I don’t work! My husband is a manager at a local big-name grocery store. We were down to one car at the time, as the other clunker had died and had not yet been replaced.

She soon came in contact with a whole lot of crazy.

I was waiting in front of the store for my husband’s shift to end when a crazy lady demanded I check her out. I had barely gotten out a, “Sorry, I don’t…” when she stomped off to a manager to complain!

She realized her husband was in a playful mood that day.

I overheard her complaining to my husband, “That lazy employee”—pointing to me—”refused to help me, and she should be fired!” Hubby walked over to me with a big grin on his face, which the crazy lady couldn’t see, winked at me, and “fired” me on the spot.

So she decided to play along.

He said very loudly, “You will never work here again!”

I played along, covered my face with my hands, and started fake sobbing, saying, “My babies, how will I feed my babies!”

But the customer didn’t react how she expected.

I would like to think the crazy lady felt horrible, but I peeked through my fingers as I ran to the back, only to see her smug face. Later, in the car, my husband said it was all he could do not to crack up!

In a way, the customer got what she wanted: A dramatic firing.

What did Reddit think?

The only thing she checked out that day was her own ego!

