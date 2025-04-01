Entitled Woman Accused Employee Of Stealing A Golf Cart And Threatened To Report Him To His Boss, But She Got a Reality Check When The Boss Turned Out To Be His Father

Some people think money buys them the right to police everything in sight.

When one self-important golf course member accused one employee of stealing, little did she know her power trip was about to drive her straight into a sand trap of embarrassment.

Read on for the full story.

Lady assumed I was stealing I work golf maintenance at a very fancy golf course during the summers while in college, and I did it in high school too.

I was working the driving range one day, getting stuff ready, when this lady — red in the face — came over to me and said, “Excuse me, young man, you aren’t allowed to use that cart. Didn’t your grandparents tell you?” I said to her, “Ma’am, I work here. I’m most definitely allowed to use the cart.”

She wasn’t buying this story at all.

She then looked like she was sucking on a lemon and said, “Don’t lie to me. I know you’re staying with your grandparents for the 4th of July, and you stole a cart from one of those people who actually work here, trying to be cute.”

I was floored. I had no idea what to say because I couldn’t believe she felt the need to not only be rude toward my coworkers and friends but also condescending toward me. I just said, “Alright, ma’am, I need to get back to work.”

But she’s not going to let it go so easily.

She grabbed my arm and said, “No, you’re coming with me. I know the general manager, and he will throw you out personally.” I grinned and said, “Alright, fine, then. I’ll come with you.”

This employee definitely knows something this rude woman doesn’t.

We took her cart back to the clubhouse and went into the general manager’s office. She went on a whole rant, saying how I stole a cart and pretended to be an employee. She got very loud, and when she finished, she said, “What do you have to say for yourself?”

Now for the big reveal.

I turned to the GM and said, “Well, Dad, you see, the thing is…” She interjected, “Wait, this is your son?? You let your son go and steal carts from the help?” My father just said, “Ma’am, he works here. There is no problem.” She got extremely embarrassed and just left.

Turns out money and confidence can’t buy you everything.

What did Reddit think?

This woman thought everything was going to go her way, but she ended up just embarrassing herself.

The employee’s father really could have hit this entitled member where it hurts.

This lady should have been clued in early on that things weren’t going to go her way.

And instead of admitting defeat, this woman only doubles down on her offensiveness.

Next time, she might want to read the room before making a scene.

