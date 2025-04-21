Everyone Is Happy About the News That Her Brother Is Becoming A Father, But She’s Pretty Sure It’s Going To Go Badly

“Maybe things will settle down if we have a baby” is a sentiment I don’t think has ever played out well in the history of ever.

Kids are a lot of responsibility, and a lot of work.

That’s why the person writing this story is so worried about the happy news.

She’s not the one who is expecting a baby. She’s worried about her brother who is about to become a dad.

Let’s find out why.

AITA for Not Being Happy With Brother’s Impending Fatherhood? I, 32 F have a younger brother, 24 M Andre. He and his girlfriend announced that they are expecting a baby. My mom is happy that her youngest is about to be a father, but I’m really not all that happy for them.

Here’s the rub:

Andre is on the spectrum and has difficulties maintaining a stable life. He can’t hold down a job more than a few months at a time. He can’t keep an apartment because of this work ethic and had to move back in with dad several times. Constantly asks for money.

It doesn’t sound like they’re in a great place to start parenting.

How can he be expected to take care of a baby? I honestly hope with this news he can get his life together, otherwise, God help that baby. Andre really has no family close to help him out except for dad (mom and our other siblings live in another state, I live 8 hours away across the state). I have no idea if his girlfriend’s family would be willing to help them.

So, is this a legitimate way to look at things?

My brother says I’m [a jerk] for not being more optimistic about his new family. Can anyone blame me? Am I the [jerk]?

It’s impossible to know how parenthood will or will not change his brother, but being a new parent is a hard adjustment for anyone.

Let’s see what the comments say on Reddit:

Are you worried for him, or worried for you? Or both?

First thing’s first, I’m a realist.

Is it reality check time?

Here’s hoping the best for that kid.

