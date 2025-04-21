April 20, 2025 at 11:35 pm

Everyone Is Happy About the News That Her Brother Is Becoming A Father, But She’s Pretty Sure It’s Going To Go Badly

by Ben Auxier

"Coming Soon" writing on a letter board

Shutterstock/Reddit

“Maybe things will settle down if we have a baby” is a sentiment I don’t think has ever played out well in the history of ever.

Kids are a lot of responsibility, and a lot of work.

That’s why the person writing this story is so worried about the happy news.

She’s not the one who is expecting a baby. She’s worried about her brother who is about to become a dad.

Let’s find out why.

AITA for Not Being Happy With Brother’s Impending Fatherhood?

I, 32 F have a younger brother, 24 M Andre.

He and his girlfriend announced that they are expecting a baby.

My mom is happy that her youngest is about to be a father, but I’m really not all that happy for them.

Here’s the rub:

Andre is on the spectrum and has difficulties maintaining a stable life.

He can’t hold down a job more than a few months at a time.

He can’t keep an apartment because of this work ethic and had to move back in with dad several times.

Constantly asks for money.

It doesn’t sound like they’re in a great place to start parenting.

How can he be expected to take care of a baby?

I honestly hope with this news he can get his life together, otherwise, God help that baby.

Andre really has no family close to help him out except for dad (mom and our other siblings live in another state, I live 8 hours away across the state).

I have no idea if his girlfriend’s family would be willing to help them.

So, is this a legitimate way to look at things?

My brother says I’m [a jerk] for not being more optimistic about his new family.

Can anyone blame me? Am I the [jerk]?

It’s impossible to know how parenthood will or will not change his brother, but being a new parent is a hard adjustment for anyone.

Let’s see what the comments say on Reddit:

2025 03 31 22 23 56 Everyone Is Happy About the News That Her Brother Is Becoming A Father, But Shes Pretty Sure Its Going To Go Badly

Are you worried for him, or worried for you? Or both?

2025 03 31 22 24 26 Everyone Is Happy About the News That Her Brother Is Becoming A Father, But Shes Pretty Sure Its Going To Go Badly

First thing’s first, I’m a realist.

2025 03 31 22 24 34 Everyone Is Happy About the News That Her Brother Is Becoming A Father, But Shes Pretty Sure Its Going To Go Badly

Is it reality check time?

2025 03 31 22 25 10 Everyone Is Happy About the News That Her Brother Is Becoming A Father, But Shes Pretty Sure Its Going To Go Badly

Here’s hoping the best for that kid.

Categories: STORIES
The Sifter