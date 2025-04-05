Father Was Asked To Wear Traditional Cultural Clothing To His Son’s Wedding, But He Struggled With Balancing Expectations With Personal Comfort

Weaving culture and tradition often create a beautiful weddings, but they don’t always blend seamlessly.

When a father is asked to participate in a Hindu wedding in full cultural attire, his discomfort becomes a worrying point of contention.

Read on for the full story!

WIBTA for not fully engaging with my son’s fiance’s family traditions? My son is getting married to a Hindu woman. We are a non-religious family, so he has opted to embrace the traditions of his partner and her family. As such, the wedding will be a full-on traditional Hindu wedding.

But the invite came with an uncomfortable request.

I’ve been asked to wear the traditional clothing of their tradition. It includes a skirt-type piece that I don’t like. I told my son I’m not comfortable wearing that since it’s not my culture. Plus, in my country, I want to dress like my countrymen.

He voices his concerns, but his son still pushes him to wear the traditional garb.

But it seems there is a hard stop on this since, to participate in the religious ceremony, I need to wear it. I’ve told them I’m more comfortable wearing something with trousers that isn’t the tradition. They have accepted that I can wear the trousers, but my son is being stubborn and wants me to wear the real traditional clothing.

Everyone else is excited about it, but he’s still struggling.

My wife is very excited to be wearing the traditional clothing, as are my daughters. I’m just not keen. AITA for not wanting to wear Hindu clothing to my son’s Hindu wedding?

This father is putting his own personal comfort before engaging with his new family’s traditions.

What did Reddit think?

If he can believe it, refusing to wear the garb will only make him stand out more.

Unless he has a good reason (which he doesn’t) he needs to engage with this important occasion to the fullest extent.

Perhaps the family could reach an agreement that everyone’s happy with.

He needs to be able to compromise, at least a little bit.

The clothes might be uncomfortable for a few hours, but years later, this father isn’t likely to regret letting his guard down just a little.

As in many other areas of life, respect is the key to harmony.

